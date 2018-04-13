Orient Paper, Inc. to Announce Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2017

The Company's management will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 financial results at 8:00 am US Eastern Time (5:00 am US Pacific Time/ 8:00 pm Beijing Time) on Wednesday, April 18, 2018.

To attend the conference call, please dial-in using the information below. When prompted upon dialing-in, please provide the conference ID or ask for the "Orient Paper Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2017 Earnings Conference Call."

Conference Call

Date: Wednesday, April 18, 2018 Time: 8:00 am ET (5:00 am US Pacific Time/ 8:00 pm Beijing Time) International Toll Free: United States: +1-855-500-8701 Mainland China: 400-120-0654 Hong Kong: 800-906-606 International: +65-6713-5440 Conference ID: 7662826

This conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet, and can be accessed by all interested parties at http://www.orientpaperinc.com/ or https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/z6x2i7e5 .

Please access the link at least fifteen minutes prior to the start of the call to register, download, and install any necessary audio software.

A playback will be available through 9:59 ET April 26, 2018. To listen, please dial +1-855-452-5696 if calling from the United States, or +61-290-034-211 if calling internationally. Use the passcode 7662826 to access the replay.

About Orient Paper, Inc.

Orient Paper, Inc. ("Orient Paper") is a leading paper manufacturer in North China. Using recycled paper as its primary raw material (with the exception of its digital photo paper and tissue paper products), Orient Paper produces and distributes three categories of paper products: corrugating medium paper, offset printing paper and tissue paper products.

With production based in Baoding and Xingtai in North China's Hebei Province, Orient Paper is located strategically close to the Beijing and Tianjin region, home to a growing base of industrial and manufacturing activities and one of the largest markets for paper product consumption in the country.

Orient Paper's production facilities are controlled and operated by its wholly owned subsidiary Shengde Holdings, Inc., which in turn controls and operates Baoding Shengde Paper Co., Ltd. and Hebei Baoding Orient Paper Milling Co., Ltd.

Founded in 1996, Orient Paper has been listed on the NYSE MKT under the ticker symbol "ONP" since December 2009. For more information about the Company, please visit http://www.orientpaperinc.com.

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated, including risks outlined in the Company's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's latest annual report on Form 10-K. All information provided in this press release speaks as of the date hereof. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements.

For more information, please contact:

Company Contact:

Orient Paper, Inc.

Email: ir@orientpaperinc.com

Investor Relations:

Tony Tian, CFA

Weitian Group LLC

Email: tony.tian@weitian-ir.com

Phone: +1-732-910-9692

