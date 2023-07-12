Oriental Yuhong Appears at INDO BUILD TECH

News provided by

BEIJING ORIENTAL YUHONG WATERPROOF TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

12 Jul, 2023, 20:43 ET

BEIJING, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From July 5 to 9, 2023, INDO BUILD TECH was grandly opened at Jakarta Convention Center (JCC). Since its launch in 2003, INDO BUILD TECH has been successfully held for 21 sessions.

In order to further expand the overseas development space and comprehensively enhance the international influence of "Made in China" brand, the overseas business department and technical team from Oriental Yuhong showed up at INDO BUILD TECH with a number of new products.

Continue Reading
Oriental Yuhong Appears at INDO BUILD TECH
Oriental Yuhong Appears at INDO BUILD TECH

After more than a decade of development, INDO BUILD TECH has become a large-scale and popular exhibition for building materials and supporting services in Indonesia. At the same time, with the strong support of Indonesian government departments and associations including the Department of Industry, the Department of Trade and KADIN Indonesia, INDO BUILD TECH has gained high popularity and far-reaching influence in Indonesia.

For this reason, a large number of buyers from all over the world come here every year, making the expo gradually recognized as an important platform for entering the Southeast Asian market.

Jakarta, where INDO BUILD TECH is held, is the political, economic and commercial center of Indonesia. Indonesia's manufacturing industries are mostly distributed in Jawa Barat, Banten and Jawa Timur around Jakarta. Such political and economic distribution determines the role of INDO BUILD TECH as a "wind vane" in Indonesia's building materials market.

At the site, Oriental Yuhong's exhibition stand integrating professional products, systematic services and innovative applications attracted many exhibitors, industry colleagues and partners to stop, visit and consult, and received architectural design companies and contractors from Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam and other countries. The staff gave on-site explanations on the performance characteristics, core advantages and application scenarios of various products, systems and services, gaining continuous praise and wide attention from customers in Southeast Asia and Central Asia.

Looking forward, Oriental Yuhong will continue to adhere to the vision of "becoming the most valuable enterprise in the global building materials industry", and forge ahead with a pioneering and enterprising spirit. While continuously building its core competitive advantages, it will spare no effort to promote steady and sustained high-quality development.

SOURCE BEIJING ORIENTAL YUHONG WATERPROOF TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

Also from this source

Oriental Yuhong Obtains Another International Invention Patent Issued by the US Authority

An Invention Patent of Oriental Yuhong Granted by Australia

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.