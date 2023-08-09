Oriental Yuhong Attends ARCHIDEX Again - Meeting Agents and Visitors in Malaysia

BEIJING, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 26, ARCHIDEX, the largest and most influential exhibition for building and decoration materials in Malaysia and even Southeast Asia, was opened at Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre. As a leading provider of construction and building materials system services in Southeast Asia, Oriental Yuhong Technologies (Malaysia) Sdn.Bhd. ("Malaysia Oriental Yuhong" for short) was invited to the business event, to serve the Southeast Asian market and show its waterproof products and overall solutions to the world.

With the theme of "Sweet Home is No More Wet", Malaysia Oriental Yuhong primarily exhibited polyurethane waterproofing coating, polymer cement waterproof coating, thermoplastic polyolefin (TPO) waterproof membrane, Imerz999 high resistance waterproof coating, HCA Suke organosilicon waterproof coating, and other building materials, to "contribute to a better living with diverse products and services". Shan Dongning, General Manager of Malaysia Oriental Yuhong, introduced the exhibits with agents, and visitors spoke highly of Oriental Yuhong's system services and products. The lucky draw set in the booth attracted many participants.

Malaysia Oriental Yuhong, leveraging localized management, keeps consolidating the foundation for sustainable development. Competitive products and the adaptation to the local market have allowed it to stand out from other brands. Malaysia Oriental Yuhong has made positive contributions to the Belt and Road Initiative projects, undertaking many large-scale construction projects in Malaysia. For instance, its thermoplastic polyolefin (TPO) waterproof membrane was approved to be included in the catalogue of waterproof materials for mosque construction in Malaysia for the material's outstanding performance in the maintenance and construction project of Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah Mosque in 2022.

Over the past 28 years, Oriental Yuhong has braved challenges and struggled through hardships. At first, it found acclimatizing to local conditions was difficult; after years of efforts, it has grown into "the Oriental Yuhong of the World", participating in and witnessing the rise of buildings prestigious worldwide and establishing a good Chinese corporate image abroad. Oriental Yuhong will stay committed to its original aspiration and make greater contributions to the high-quality development of the world's building materials market.

