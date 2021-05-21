Oriental Yuhong Claims a Spot on Forbes Global 2000 2021

BEIJING, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 13, 2021, Forbes released its Global 2000 2021 list. The list selects each year the world's top 2,000 listed companies based on four metrics: sales, profits, assets and market value. This year Oriental Yuhong (Shenzhen: 002271) ranked 1558th, being China's only company in waterproof construction materials on the list.

The Forbes Global 2000 list is based on four indicators, namely sales, profits, assets, and market value. Forbes ranks companies according to their size, and all the indicators are equally weighted. Companies are scored under each indicator, and Forbes aggregates the scores into a total one. The higher the total score is, the higher a company ranks.

The latest annual report shows that Oriental Yuhong achieved an operating revenue of 21.730 billion yuan in 2020, an increase of 19.7% year-on-year; as a listed company, its net profit attributable to shareholders reached 3.389 billion yuan, a rise of 64.03% over the same period last year. As of the end of 2020, Oriental Yuhong's total assets were 27.847 billion yuan.

Oriental Yuhong was listed in 2008, and its performance had increased by 30 times by 2020. On April 23, 2021, the company's market value exceeded 150 billion yuan. The company has been committed to generating long-term value. By consolidating fundamentals, intensifying technological research and development, improving strategic planning, and constantly strengthening advantages in products, services, technology, resources, and brand, it build a core competitiveness of high-quality development. It has won the 17th "National Quality Award", 2017 "National Quality Benchmark", "National Technological Innovation Demonstration Enterprise" and other honors, and was included in Fortune China's list of China's top 500 public companies.

