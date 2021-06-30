Oriental Yuhong Listed on "China's Best Employers" and "China's Most Sustainable Employers" of Forbes China

BEIJING, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 28th, 2021 (Beijing Time), Forbes China and Russell Reynolds Associates, a global search and leadership advisory firm, officially released the main list "2021 China's Best Employers" and various sub-lists. Beijing Oriental Yuhong Waterproof Technology Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as Oriental Yuhong), on the strength of its excellent talent strategy and ever-increasing organizational efficiency, was listed on "2021 China's Best Employers" and "2021 China's Most Sustainable Employers".

It is learned that the "2021 Best Employer Selection" by Forbes China concerns more than 100 enterprises and solicits 50,000 responses. The three-month selection process produces a main list and various sub-lists. Information was gathered from such channels as open registration, questionnaires and surveys, and experts and scholars from different fields were invited to evaluate candidate enterprises from multiple perspectives and thus to ensure impartiality and professionalism.

The awards represent the recognition from the jury and the wider community of not only Oriental Yuhong's brand concept but also its earnest fulfillment of ESG. Over the years, Oriental Yuhong has followed its human resource strategy of "putting people, professionalism, team and execution first" and top-level strategy of "high goals, high performance, high incentives and high growth", continuously optimized its management mechanisms and systems, kept the passion for innovation alive with competitive mechanisms, and stimulated innovation awareness and organizational vitality with incentive mechanisms, which all puts on full display the innovative and pioneering spirit of the company.

Employees are valuable resources and assets to an enterprise. Oriental Yuhong values its employees and has a comprehensive and sound salary and incentive mechanism, which is based on job value assessment and follows such principles as tying salary to post, adjusting salary after post adjustment, prioritizing efficiency and giving performance-based pay while taking into account fairness and justice; at the same time, Oriental Yuhong conducts regular salary review and adjustment and gradually improves medium- and long-term incentives of different forms. It strives to provide employees with a consistent, stable, attractive and sound salary system and enable them to share the fruits of the company's development; it also seeks to take greater care of the rank and file, groom industry-leading technical personnel and cultivate globally advanced skills and craftsmanship spirit of employees.

Going forward, Oriental Yuhong will stay committed to the path of sustainable development, continue to build up its talent pipeline, actively build an efficient talent supply chain, and promote the deep integration of ecological and environmental protection with corporate strategies, production and operation, scientific and technological innovation and cultural cultivation, all for the purpose of fulfilling its original aspiration of "creating a sustainable and safe environment for our society and for mankind" with concrete action.

SOURCE Beijing Oriental Yuhong Waterproof Technology Co., Ltd.

