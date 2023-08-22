Oriental Yuhong's Another Invention Patent Granted by the US

BEIJING, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Oriental Yuhong's independently developed product—butyl rubber reactive bonding layer for pre-paving reactive-bonding waterproofing coiled material, preparation method thereof, and pre-paving reactive-bonding waterproofing coiled material has obtained an invention patent certificate (Patent No.: US011655401) from the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

BUTYL RUBBER REACTIVE BONDING LAYER FOR PRE-PAVING REACTIVE-BONDING WATERPROOFING COILED MATERIAL, PREPARATION METHOD THEREOF, AND PRE-PAVING REACTIVE-BONDING WATERPROOFING COILED MATERIAL
Up to now, the invention patent has been granted in China, Europe, the UK, Germany, Singapore and other countries or regions. The granting of the invention patent in the US marks not only that this technology has reached the international cutting-edge level and won high recognition, but also that Oriental Yuhong has made another new breakthrough in technological innovation and international intellectual property layout.

With the in-depth development of globalization, Oriental Yuhong has actively carried out overseas patent layout. While fostering core advantages for products to be exported, it has continued to improve its competitiveness and risk control ability overseas, thus winning the upper hand in international market competition. For this end, the company has obtained patent grant and authoritative certification in China, the US, Singapore, Germany, the UK, Australia and other countries. In 2023, Oriental Yuhong has made great achievements in overseas intellectual property protection. Its key technologies and products have been granted invention patents in Australia (Patent No.: 2019413405) and the US (Patent No.: US011668056).

Behind the fruitful achievements are Oriental Yuhong's great efforts to take scientific and technological innovation as the core driving force for high-quality development and to build a high-level scientific and technological innovation platform.

Over the years, relying on the industrial system, talent advantages and scientific and technological innovation resources, the enterprise has continuously accelerated the synergy of the industrial, innovation and value chains around the current situation and development trend of the industry demand, and improved the whole-chain scientific research and innovation system from basic research, technical breakthrough, result commercialization to industrial integration, obtaining more than 1,000 valid patents.

On this basis, Oriental Yuhong has continuously stepped up efforts in scientific and technological R&D, manufacturing, design and construction, construction inspection, system services and other aspects. With the launch of an intelligent warehousing system, a product whole-supply-chain management collaboration system, "Hongtan" visualization system, full-automatic overlapping edge production prototypes and a series of intelligent equipment such as "Hongren" and "Hongxiang", the company has continued to foster a new intelligent industry ecosystem featuring "automation, digitization, leanness, integration and intelligence".

Oriental Yuhong will continue to play a supporting and driving role of scientific and technological innovation, make every effort to build up new advantages for development, actively occupy the commanding heights, win the upper hand and seize opportunities in international competition, and truly transform scientific and technological innovation, a key variable, into an important growth pole and source of power for high-quality development.

