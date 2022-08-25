Oriented Strand Board Market Segmented by Application and Geography, Region, Size, Outlook, Share, and Forecast 2026 - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The oriented strand board market size is expected to grow by USD 34.04 billion at a CAGR of 12.25% during the forecast period of 2021-2026. Technavio report is compiled on research from a mix of primary interviews and secondary research, along with analytical tools that have been used to build the forecast and predictive models. The report will comprise of detailed analysis of emerging market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, and comprehensive analysis of different market segments helping you to plan your business strategies. Grab your Free Sample Report on Oriented Strand Board Market Right Away!

Latest market research report titled Oriented Strand Board Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

Technavio-oriented strand board market report has been prepared by focusing on both qualitative & quantitative aspects which cover- market trends, market drivers, Five forces analysis, challenges, key factors, Market size and forecast, Market segmentation, Geographical insights, and Competitive Landscape.

The top Key players of the Oriented Strand Board Market are covered as:

Coillte Cuideachta Ghniomhaiochta Ainmnithe

Dieffenbacher GmbH

DOK Kalevala LLC

Fritz Egger GmbH and Co. OG

J M Huber Corp.

Koch Industries Inc.

Kronospan Ltd.

Louisiana Pacific Corp.

Luli Group Co. Ltd.

Produits Forestiers Arbec Inc.

RoyOMartin

Sonae SGPS SA

SWISS KRONO Tec AG

Tolko Industries Ltd.

The oriented strand board market will be affected by growing adoption in Europe. Apart from this, other market trends include the emergence of terahertz technology to measure the fiber orientation of OSBs, and the increasing application of OSBs in structural insulated panels.

In addition, increasing residential and commercial construction activities, superior and beneficial properties of OSBs, and rising use of bioadhesives as an alternative to PF and pMDI resins will augment market growth over the forecast period as well. Buy Sample Report.

Oriented Strand Board Market Split

By Application

Construction



Furniture



Packaging



Others

Oriented Strand Board Market Split by Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



The Middle East and Africa

The regional distribution of oriented strand board market industries is considered for estimating the performance of the International Market. The market analysis will cover the forecast period of 2021-2026. The oriented strand board market research report shed light on the foremost regions: North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. Download Free Sample Report.

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

What was the size of the global-oriented strand board industry by value?

What will be the size of the global-oriented strand board industry in 2026?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global-oriented strand board industry?

How has the industry performed over the last five years?

What are the main segments that make up the globally oriented strand board market?

Oriented strand board market research report presents critical information and factual data about the oriented strand board industry, with an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, market limitations, and its future prospects. The widespread trends and opportunities are also taken into consideration in the oriented strand board market study.

Related Reports:

Pulp Market by Application, Grade, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: Based on Technavio's market sizing methodology, the pulp market size is predicted to surge by USD 47.45 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 4.08%.

Wood Pellets Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The wood pellets market share is expected to increase by USD 4.13 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.55%.

Oriented Strand Board Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.25% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 34.04 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 11.68 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, The Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Coillte Cuideachta Ghniomhaiochta Ainmnithe, Dieffenbacher GmbH, DOK Kalevala LLC, Fritz Egger GmbH and Co. OG, J M Huber Corp., Koch Industries Inc., Kronospan Ltd., Louisiana Pacific Corp., Luli Group Co. Ltd., Produits Forestiers Arbec Inc., RoyOMartin, Sonae SGPS SA, SWISS KRONO Tec AG, Tolko Industries Ltd., West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd., and Weyerhaeuser Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Materials" Research Reports

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Construction - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Construction - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Furniture - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Furniture - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Furniture - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Furniture - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Furniture - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Packaging - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Packaging - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Packaging - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Packaging - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Packaging - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 82: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 95: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Fritz Egger GmbH and Co. OG

Exhibit 97: Fritz Egger GmbH and Co. OG - Overview



Exhibit 98: Fritz Egger GmbH and Co. OG - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: Fritz Egger GmbH and Co. OG - Key offerings

10.4 J M Huber Corp.

Exhibit 100: J M Huber Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 101: J M Huber Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 102: J M Huber Corp. - Key offerings

10.5 Koch Industries Inc.

Exhibit 103: Koch Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 104: Koch Industries Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 105: Koch Industries Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 106: Koch Industries Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Kronospan Ltd.

Exhibit 107: Kronospan Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 108: Kronospan Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: Kronospan Ltd. - Key offerings

10.7 Louisiana Pacific Corp.

Exhibit 110: Louisiana Pacific Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 111: Louisiana Pacific Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 112: Louisiana Pacific Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 113: Louisiana Pacific Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: Louisiana Pacific Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 RoyOMartin

Exhibit 115: RoyOMartin - Overview



Exhibit 116: RoyOMartin - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: RoyOMartin - Key offerings

10.9 SWISS KRONO Tec AG

Exhibit 118: SWISS KRONO Tec AG - Overview



Exhibit 119: SWISS KRONO Tec AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: SWISS KRONO Tec AG - Key offerings

10.10 Tolko Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 121: Tolko Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Tolko Industries Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: Tolko Industries Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 124: West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 125: West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 126: West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 127: West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.12 Weyerhaeuser Co.

Exhibit 129: Weyerhaeuser Co. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Weyerhaeuser Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 131: Weyerhaeuser Co. - Key news



Exhibit 132: Weyerhaeuser Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: Weyerhaeuser Co. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 134: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 135: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 136: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 137: Research methodology



Exhibit 138: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 139: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 140: List of abbreviations

-Bricks: includes (By materials: Include common burnt clay bricks, sand-lime bricks (calcium silicate bricks), engineering bricks, concrete bricks, and fly ash clay bricks.;

-Tiles: Includes (By type: Include ceramic tiles (non-porcelain tiles), porcelain tiles, mosaic tiles, and natural stone tiles.;

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact Us:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio