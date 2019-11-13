Orig3n Announces Customized Vitamin Partnership with VitaminLab and Launch of New Vitamin Genetic Test Kit

BOSTON, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Orig3n, a Boston-based company pioneering the future of wellness and health through genetics and biotechnology, today announced the launch of its new Vitamins genetic test, and a partnership with VitaminLab, which will provide consumers with a customized vitamin tailored to match their genetic results.

Orig3n's new Vitamins genetic test analyzes genes that scientific research has found to be associated with essential vitamins and minerals. With these results, VitaminLab is able to produce a personalized vitamin for each individual user of Orig3n's Vitamins genetic test, based on the user's unique genetic predispositions.

"For those people who take several pills a day, not knowing whether they need them, the new Orig3n Vitamins genetic test will provide valuable information about the vitamins and minerals that a person actually may need," said Robin Y. Smith, CEO of Orig3n. "Users will then be able to obtain only those supplements that their body may need, based on genetic science, and at a substantial cost savings to the typical trial and error approach. We're incredibly excited about working with VitaminLab to offer consumers a daily vitamin that is directly tailored to their genetic results. Leveraging the power of genetic testing, users will be able to rely on insights that are scientifically validated, rather than trial-and-error methods or recommendations developed based on answers to a questionnaire."

"VitaminLab was created with the goal of avoiding the one-size fits all approach that is generally used in the vitamin and supplements space and providing individuals with the exact supplements their body needs," said Anton Solonnikov, CEO of VitaminLab. "The partnership comes at a great time, and we're excited to launch alongside Orig3n's new Vitamins genetic test kit and make the true custom vitamin solution available to Orig3n's customers, helping them take another positive step towards improving their health."

Users can purchase the Orig3n Vitamin genetic test and their personalized vitamins through www.orig3n.com and Orig3n's LifeProfile mobile app. The test kit includes clear instructions, an easy-to-use cheek swab, and a prepaid return envelope. Users can download the LifeProfile app for free or register online at lifeprofile.orig3n.com to receive their personalized, in-depth report within 4 weeks of when Orig3n receives their swab. Orig3n processes all samples in its proprietary, CLIA-certified clinical laboratory and never shares, sells, or uses genetic information for any reason without a user's consent.

The VitaminLab product adds to Orig3n's growing marketplace of consumer products that are tailored to the results of its direct-to-consumer DNA tests, including beauty products, premade meals, and other lifestyle products.

About Orig3n

Orig3n exists at the intersection of biological science and emerging technology, on a mission to revolutionize the future of medicine. As part of its mission to democratize access to genetic information, Orig3n provides consumers direct, affordable access to information about their lifestyle-related genes, thereby empowering people to make educated, proactive and personalized lifestyle choices that may impact their well-being. Orig3n also invests in breakthrough cell therapy programs by utilizing cutting-edge cellular science to develop personalized therapies for repairing tissue damage and treating disease. Since its inception in 2014, Orig3n has built the largest suite of direct-to-consumer genetic tests on the market, and the world's most comprehensive cell bank for commercial regenerative medicine applications. For more information, visit www.orig3n.com.

About VitaminLab

VitaminLab is a Canadian-based personalized vitamin company that was established in 2015 to provide individuals with a personalized supplement based on actionable health data, including health history, DNA and blood. With a mission to make personalization available to the masses, VitaminLab has been creating custom vitamin formulas relying on evidence-based science, as well as quality and researched ingredients. For more information, visit www.getvitaminlab.com.

