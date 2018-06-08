Orig3n Announces Osteoarthritis Cartilage Regeneration for First Cell Therapy Program

BOSTON, June 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Orig3n, a Boston-based biotech company pioneering the future of health through genetics and regenerative medicine, today announced its focus on osteoarthritis indications for its Cartilage Regeneration Program, the company's first iPS-derived cell therapy program.

According to the Arthritis Foundation, arthritis is the leading cause of disability among adults in the U.S. Over 53 million adults worldwide suffer from arthritis, which refers to over 100 types of joint diseases. This number is projected to reach more than 78 million by 2040. Through its Cartilage Regeneration Program, Orig3n intends to research and develop cell therapies that can regenerate cartilage to help people suffering from arthritis worldwide.

"We are excited about our pre-clinical studies to date," said Dr. Marcie Glicksman, Chief Scientific Officer at Orig3n. "The early results focused on cartilage regeneration are encouraging and we're looking forward to advancing our cell therapies into humans in the near future."

Using induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) from Orig3n's cell bank, the world's largest for regenerative medicine research, researchers are working with specialized cells which can be transformed into cell types that work best for cartilage regeneration. Orig3n's cell bank is 90 percent Human Leukocyte Antigens (HLA) matched to the U.S. population to ensure compatibility to an individual's body upon treatment to minimize risk of rejection.

"Since 2014, we've been engaging the community to grow the world's largest cell bank for regenerative medicine research, and we now see a huge opportunity for us to further advance our research and give back," said Robin Y. Smith, CEO of Orig3n. "This is only the beginning of what we hope to accomplish with cell therapies and the Cartilage Regeneration Program is a significant milestone in our mission to advance the future of health."

Orig3n (www.orig3n.com/our-mission/) exists at the intersection of biological science and emerging technology on a mission to create a better tomorrow for the future of medicine. Orig3n has two sides to its business: regenerative medicine and consumer DNA kits. Orig3n's regenerative medicine business focuses on cutting-edge cellular science to develop personalized therapies for repairing tissue damage and disease. Orig3n's DNA test business is focused on providing consumers direct, affordable access to information about their genes to help them make educated, proactive and personalized choices that may impact their well-being.

