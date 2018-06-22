Orig3n Founders Named Finalists for Ernest and Young Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2018 Award

BOSTON, June 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Orig3n, a Boston-based biotech company pioneering the future of health through genetics and regenerative medicine, today announced that its co-founders, Robin Y. Smith, CEO, and Kate Blanchard, COO, are finalists for the Ernest and Young Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2018 Award in the New England region. The awards program recognizes entrepreneurs who are excelling in areas such as innovation, financial performance and personal commitment to their businesses and communities.

Smith and Blanchard were nominated as finalists by a panel of independent judges based on Orig3n's vision and mission to make personalized healthcare available to everyone. Award winners will be announced June 28.

"Orig3n is proud to be recognized as a leader at the forefront of the biotech industry," Smith said, "It's humbling to be honored amidst the notable business luminaries within the highly competitive New England region."

With a combined 35 plus years of experience in the regenerative medicine and consumer genetics industries, Orig3n has grown rapidly since its founding in 2014 under Smith's and Blanchard's leadership. Having secured more than $50 million in funding since 2014, Orig3n is leading the transformation in the understanding and treatment of rare, genetically inherited diseases and the movement to personalized health through breakthrough research and a line of direct-to-consumer health and wellness genetic tests.

"We are honored Orig3n's innovative work is being considered for this prestigious award," Blanchard said. "Through biotechnology focused on regenerative medicine and accessible personal genetics, individuals are more empowered than ever before to make informed decisions about their futures."

