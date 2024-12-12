Origami Sake and RNDC Announce Strategic Partnership Amid Surging Sake Demand

Fastest-Growing American Sake Brand Partners with Leading Bev Alc Distributor to Accelerate Category Growth

HOT SPRINGS, Ark., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC), a premier distributor and leader in the U.S. alcohol beverage industry, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Origami Sake , the fastest-growing national sake brand. This collaboration will bring Origami Sake to 19 markets across the United States over the next few months, marking a significant milestone in the rapidly expanding sake category.

Founded by Arkansas natives Matt Bell and Ben Bell, Origami Sake is on a mission to make Arkansas the "Napa Valley of Sake." Located in the heart of U.S. rice country, Origami Sake's products honor the state's natural resources using 100% locally sourced ingredients including water from the pristine Ouachita Mountains aquifer in Hot Springs.

Sake is recognized as one of the fastest-growing segments in the beverage industry and RNDC has invested heavily in the category in the last five years. Origami Sake has emerged as a standout partner, combining a strong sense of place, a compelling story, innovative go-to-market strategies, and a deep commitment to advancing the sake category.

"We are thrilled to partner with RNDC to bring Origami Sake to new audiences across the country," said Matt Bell, Founder of Origami Sake. "At Origami, our mission is to not only grow our brand but to elevate the entire sake category by introducing more consumers to the rich tradition and versatility of sake. With RNDC's expertise and shared vision, we're excited to make sake a household name in the U.S."

Origami Sake will be scaling up operations in 2025 and welcoming five best-in-class leaders to its team starting in January: Lester Lopez, Samuel Barickman, Danny Gomez, Brittany Klipper, and Anita Riley. Each brings unparalleled expertise and experience, ensuring Origami remains at the forefront of the sake category.

"This collaboration marks a significant milestone for both organizations as we expand our portfolio to include premium sake offerings," said Dave Lane, RNDC Chief Supplier Excellence and Growth Officer. "Our shared commitment to quality and innovation will bring exceptional sake experiences to RNDC's customers across the nation. We look forward to a prosperous partnership and the opportunity to introduce the rich heritage and unique flavors of Origami Sake to the broader American audience."

With this partnership, RNDC and Origami Sake are poised to elevate sake within the U.S. beverage industry. This collaboration represents a significant step toward establishing sake as a staple of American dining and drinking culture.

For more information about Origami Sake and its products, visit drinkorigami.com

About Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC)

As a leading national beverage distributor in wine and spirits, RNDC has established its reputation by bringing the industry's brightest talent together, consistently igniting opportunities for our suppliers, customers, and associates. Our expansive national reach empowers suppliers by building strategic relationships with on- and off-premise customers, elevating their brands and connecting them with their target consumers. Operating in the District of Columbia and 39 states across the United States, we are committed to being the most valuable partner to all we serve. With roots extending before Prohibition and a footprint spanning from local to national, digital to DTC, we are ushering in a new era of wine and spirits distribution within the three-tier system. At RNDC, we work in that rare space where commitment to craft meets unrelenting quality. Fueled by passion, we are raising the bar for beverage alcohol distribution—elevating spirits and sales across our value chain. To learn more, visit www.rndc-usa.com or contact Kanchan Kinkade, Vice President, Corporate Communications, at [email protected].

About Origami Sake

Founded by Arkansas natives Matt Bell and Ben Bell, Origami Sake combines traditional Japanese brewing techniques with the unmatched natural resources of Arkansas. Located in the heart of U.S. rice country, Origami Sake is proud to be brewing a 100% Arkansas-made product and is determined to lead the rediscovery of sake in America, crafting world-class products that showcase the state's exceptional rice and water. Since its launch, Origami has earned national acclaim, including the Platinum People's Choice Award from the Sake Brewers Association of North America, co-founder Ben Bell's inclusion in Wine Enthusiast magazine's Top 40 Tastemakers of 2023, and a nomination for the 2024 Brewbound Awards.

Contact:

Kathleen Tompsett

[email protected]

SOURCE Origami Sake