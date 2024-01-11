ORIGAMI SAKE TO HOST THE 2024 AMERICAN CRAFT SAKE FESTIVAL

News provided by

Arkansas Tourism

11 Jan, 2024, 14:40 ET

HOT SPRINGS, Ark., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Origami Sake – Arkansas' first sake brewery – has been chosen to host the 2024 American Craft Sake Festival in Hot Springs, Arkansas.

Origami Sake will collaborate with the City of Hot Springs and the Sake Brewers Association of North America to produce the Saturday, March 2 festival that will take place from 5-10 p.m. in the Bridge Street Entertainment District in the heart of downtown Hot Springs.

The festival promises a sensory journey into the world of sake, featuring a ticketed tasting area with craft sakes produced by breweries across North America and Japan, food trucks, Arkansas beverage vendors, and live entertainment. A ticketed USA Sumo Wrestling Exhibition will take place at 6 p.m. on March 3, immediately following the Arkansas Cherry Blossom Festival – an annual celebration of Japanese culture, marking an exciting culmination to the weekend.

Origami Sake, Arkansas' first sake brewery, combines the Ouachita Mountains' world-famous mineral water with 100% Arkansas-grown specialty rice to brew the most authentic sake produced outside of Japan, leading many to herald The Natural State as "The Napa Valley of Sake."

For more information about the 2024 American Craft Sake Fest, and to purchase tickets to the event, visit www.craftsakefest.com. For more information on Origami Sake, visit https://origamisake.co/.

ABOUT ORIGAMI SAKE: Located within the Ouachita Mountains in Hot Springs, Arkansas, Origami Sake is Arkansas' first sake brewery. Combining world-renowned local mineral water with 100% Arkansas-grown rice varieties selected for quality and character, every bottle of Origami Sake reflects the brewery's commitment to quality and sustainability from farm to bottle.

ABOUT ARKANSAS TOURISM: Arkansas Tourism is a division of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage, and Tourism. For more information, visit https://www.arkansas.com/

CONTACT INFORMATION:
Origami Sake
Maggie Culp, Community Manager
501.463.6906
[email protected]

SOURCE Arkansas Tourism

