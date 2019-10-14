O'right's Steven Ko to Promote Innovative Sustainability at COP 25

TAOYUAN CITY, Taiwan, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Steven Ko, Chairman of Green Beauty Brand O'right, will represent Taiwan's small and mid-size enterprises (SMEs) at the 2019 Santiago Climate Change Conference (NFCCC COP 25) this December. As Taiwan's foremost sustainability leader, Ko is ready to share O'right's revolutionary green practices with the rest of the world.

Steven Ko, Chairman of O'right, calls for youth action on climate change The world's first renewable plastic pump was introduced as a sustainable solution by O'right in 2018

This past September, Greta Thunberg, the teenage climate-change activist and Fridays for Future founder, opened the United Nations Climate Action Summit, with world leaders convening in New York in an effort to jump start action on climate change. At the summit, many condemned world leaders for failing to take strong measures to combat climate change.

O'right, however, strongly supports the Fridays for Future movement. In fact, this fall, O'right joined forces with the Taiwan Youth Climate Coalition (TWYCC) for "Stand Up for Future!", an event to encourage youth action on climate change and to inspire passersby to take a stand and speak up for the planet.

Ko himself continues to stress the urgency of dealing with climate change and believes that young people need to be heard. Leading by example, Ko began promoting sustainability programs in elementary schools across Taiwan in March in the hopes of raising environmental awareness among teachers and students. Ko has also championed a "Climate Leader" program that aims to inspire a new generation of green ambassadors.

This December, Ko will stand alongside DuPont Biomaterials and other industrial leaders who are active in the circular economy field in order to share O'right's journey towards becoming an even more progressive green beauty brand by reducing marine plastics at the source.

In addition to its pioneering position in raising the standard for sustainability and its efforts to move towards a more circular economy, O'right also introduced the world's first 100% renewable plastic shampoo bottle and renewable plastic pump in 2016 and 2018, respectively. Recently, O'right obtained the respected USDA Certified Biobased Product Label, which displays the biobased content of a product that comes from a renewable source.

Ko understands that being "organic" does not guarantee sustainability. Therefore, the best, and ultimate, way to move closer towards sustainability is to achieve "zero-environmental impact." With sustainability efforts that have already achieved an impressive 80% reduction in carbon emissions, O'right is dedicated to developing sustainable solutions that lead the way in the worldwide beauty industry while ensuring that its brand continues to contribute to a better world—for people, society, and the environment.

"We aspire to be great instead of big, which means taking giant innovative leaps to make a lasting impact," Ko emphasized. With sustainability at the heart of its business, O'right is living proof that businesses can be both green and successful.

