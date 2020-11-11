OrigiMed and Takeda Announced Partnership to Accelerate R&D and Commercialization of Innovative Medicines

Sean Shan, President of Takeda China and Senior Vice President of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, Dr. Jie Chen, Director of Department of Medicine, Takeda China, Dr. Kai Wang, CEO of OrigiMed, and Ms. Ping Zhao, Vice President of OrigiMed attended the signing ceremony. Under the terms of the agreement, Takeda will bring its strength in innovative medicines development to meet Chinese patients' unmet demand for medical service. OrigiMed will provide its "one-stop" commercialized solution by leveraging its genomic datasets and next-generation sequencing technology to accelerate innovative and precision medicines development.

Takeda is a patient-focused, values-based, R&D-driven global biopharmaceutical company committed to bringing Better Health and a Brighter Future to people worldwide. Takeda has a diverse pipeline for the innovative R&D of molecular entities focusing on four therapeutic areas: Oncology, Gastroenterology (GI), Neuroscience, and Rare Diseases. Takeda possesses rich experiences in new drug development and commercialization. It plans to bring over 15 innovative drugs to Chinese market in the next five years, which will benefit 10 million Chinese patients. Takeda will become a multinational pharmaceutical company with the most newly marketed drugs by then.

OrigiMed, a China-based leading precision medicine company, strives to offer pharmaceutical companies integrated solutions. By utilizing big data and next generation sequencing, OrigiMed provides comprehensive and integrated "one-stop" solutions through drug development from biomarker discovery to companion diagnosis. OrigiMed actively advocate precision medicine in China to benefit more cancer patients. OrigiMed's CLIA and CAP certified central lab provides services to many multinational pharmaceutical enterprises.

"With the collaboration, Takeda is looking forward to the co-growth and co-development with Chinese enterprises," said Sean Shan, President of Takeda China and Senior Vice President of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, "We expect to see more innovative products and cutting-edge technologies to benefit more patients. We hope to achieve the vision of 'Healthy China initiative'".

"As an established enterprise with over 200 years of history, Takeda is one of the Top 10 global biopharmaceutical companies and the biggest one in Asia. It's our pleasure to be Takeda China's strategic partner. With cutting-edge technology such as the next generation sequencing and big data, OrigiMed expects to accelerate the progress of precision treatment on cancer and new drug development. OrigiMed will provide comprehensive and flexible solutions for innovative drug development to enable more patients to benefit from the innovative technology and product," said Dr. Kai Wang, CEO and Founder of OrigiMed.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK) is a global, values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical leader headquartered in Japan, committed to bringing Better Health and a Brighter Future to patients by translating science into highly-innovative medicines. Takeda focuses its R&D efforts on four therapeutic areas: Oncology, Rare Diseases, Neuroscience, and Gastroenterology (GI). We also make targeted R&D investments in Plasma-Derived Therapies and Vaccines. We are focusing on developing highly innovative medicines that contribute to making a difference in people's lives by advancing the frontier of new treatment options and leveraging our enhanced collaborative R&D engine and capabilities to create a robust, modality-diverse pipeline. Our employees are committed to improving quality of life for patients and to working with our partners in health care in approximately 80 countries.

In 1994, Takeda entered the Chinese market with head office in Shanghai and business centers in Beijing, Shanghai, Tianjin, Guangzhou, and Hong Kong SAR. Takeda China has also extended its offices to other Chinese large cities. At present, Takeda China has over 2,000 employees. China's economic development and people's growing demand for healthcare make China the most important emerging market for Takeda.

About OrigiMed

OrigiMed is a medical science and technology company devoted to providing comprehensive molecular diagnostic information for cancer patients leveraging next-generation sequencing technology. OrigiMed collaborates with hospitals and institutes by providing comprehensive genomic testing in our CLIA-certificated and CAP-accredited laboratory. Its business covers over 40 cities in China. It also partners with pharmaceutical companies all over the world throughout research, biomarker-driven drug development, and commercialization of new cancer therapies. By carrying out more comprehensive and high-throughput methods, leveraging wholesome bioinformatics analysis and clinical annotation, OrigiMed identifies cancer specific molecular markers and genomic features to guide targeted or immunotherapies, ultimately aiming to fortify the evolution of cancer precision medicine in China.

