Origin & Jocko Fuel Names Co-Founder Brian Littlefield as Chief Product Officer Amid Rapid Growth

FARMINGTON, Maine, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As Jocko Fuel, an Origin brand, continues their expansion and increases nationwide distribution, executives announce co-founder Brian Littlefield as Chief Product Officer. With this new title, Littlefield confirms his role in R&D and the product development that distinguishes the innovative brand from a majority of the nutritional supplement and specialty food markets.

Dedicated to offering premium products for a healthy and active lifestyle, Origin, known for reviving Made-in-the-USA manufacturing, first ventured into supplements in 2016.

"When we decided to maneuver into nutritional supplements and beverage, we relied heavily on Brian's expertise in athletic performance enhancement, nutraceutical and natural health remedies to formulate products," said Roberts.

The brand is named after co-founder, Jocko Willink, a retired U.S. Navy SEAL officer, co-author of the #1 New York Times bestseller Extreme Ownership: How U.S. Navy SEALs Lead and Win, Dichotomy of Leadership, host of the top-rated Jocko Podcast, and co-founder of Echelon Front, where he serves as Chief Executive Officer, leadership instructor, speaker, and strategic advisor. The brand enjoys a loyal following of business professionals, elite athletes, military active duty and veterans, and an increasingly diverse population of individuals of all ages and backgrounds who are improving their lives through lessons on discipline and leadership.

"Jocko Fuel is for anyone who is alive," states Willink. "If you get up and go to work, whether at home, in the office, on a ball field, or out in the field, we'll help you be better."

For Littlefield, it's a move that he describes as necessary for him to continue driving Jocko Fuel growth. "From the beginning, I knew I wanted to design products containing the best combinations of nutraceutical ingredients possible to naturally enhance life," explains Littlefield, who says he always aims to educate consumers. His informational videos often feature industry information and insider trade secrets or terminology for which he says consumers should be aware.

"The market has been saturated for too long with mediocre products containing ingredients that simply don't work," states Littlefield. "When good ingredients are included, it's often at the minimal level necessary to be marketed instead of at the most efficacious levels. I want to help people make healthier choices – and the best way for me to do that is to continue developing and creating better products for all of us."

This focus has worked to propel Jocko Fuel and Origin nationwide, beyond their initial niche audience. You can now find Jocko Fuel in the Vitamin Shoppe and Wawa, with larger distribution planned for this year. As the top seller in the energy drink category during Black Friday on Amazon, Jocko Fuel executives forecast continued exponential growth and believe that product development will lead the way as consumers trend toward more conscious and educated health choices.

About Brian Littlefield

With a degree in Business Administration and more than a decade of related experience in supplementation, Brian has championed the division's growth since its inception in 2016. Focusing on clean ingredients and formulas that work naturally with the human body, Brian applies decades of his personal and professional knowledge of sports nutrition and nutraceuticals to each scientifically-backed product Origin creates.

About Origin

Origin is a leading manufacturer of apparel, footwear, fitness gear, and nutritional supplements and has experienced rapid growth, capturing the nation's attention as an example of strength in commitment to vertically integrated manufacturing on a 100% domestic supply chain. Origin was recognized last year as an Inc. 500 company for rapid growth in manufacturing and has also been recognized as an Entrepreneur 360 company in 2018 and 2019.

The Origin family of brands includes Origin Apparel, Origin Combat Sports, Origin Footwear, Origin Nutrition, home of Jocko Fuel. Origin has two manufacturing plants, a factory storefront, and a newly expanded nutritional facility.

