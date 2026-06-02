Origin Agritech Co-Authors Plant Biotechnology Journal Study That Breaks the Long-Standing Trade-Off Between Early-Maturing and High-Yield Corn

Gene-Editing Strategy Targets the Regulatory Switches of a Key Corn Gene, Producing Corn That Flowers Up to Five Days Earlier With Yields Comparable to Standard Varieties — A Foundation for Origin's Next-Generation Hybrid Pipeline

BEIJING, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Origin Agritech Ltd. (NASDAQ: SEED) (the "Company" or "Origin"), a leading Chinese agricultural technology company, today announced that scientists from Beijing Origin Agriculture Co., Ltd. — the Company's primary R&D and operating entity — are co-authors of a landmark study published in Plant Biotechnology Journal that solves one of the most persistent problems in corn breeding: how to develop corn that flowers and matures earlier without sacrificing grain yield.

The peer-reviewed paper, titled "Designed Alleles of ZmRap2.7 Decouple the Trade-Off Between Early Flowering and Yield Penalty" (DOI: 10.1111/pbi.70679), was published online in May 2026. The research was led by the laboratory of Professor Yameng Liang at China Agricultural University — the world's top-ranked institution in agricultural science — with contributions from Origin Agritech researchers Mr. Dezhi Deng, Vice President and Director of R&D, and Mr. Huayuan Zhang, who are listed among the study's co-authors.

Why It Matters

For decades, corn breeders have faced a difficult trade-off. Corn varieties that flower and mature earlier allow farmers to plant in colder northern regions, harvest before the onset of adverse weather, and in some areas grow two crops in a single season. But early-maturing varieties have historically come with a yield penalty — a shorter growing period produces smaller ears and lighter kernels, reducing grain yield per acre. This trade-off has constrained the geographies and seasons in which high-yielding corn can be commercially grown.

The research published this month describes a gene-editing approach that breaks the trade-off, demonstrating, for the first time, that corn plants can be engineered to flower meaningfully earlier while delivering yields equivalent to those of standard varieties.

How It Works

The team focused on a single corn gene, ZmRap2.7, which acts as a multi-function regulator inside the plant. The same gene helps the plant decide when to flower, how large its ears will grow, and how heavy its kernels will become. Deactivating the gene entirely produced corn that flowered earlier — but also yielded smaller ears, lighter kernels, and substantially less grain per plant. This explains why traditional early-flowering varieties have come at a yield cost.

Rather than deactivating the gene, the researchers used CRISPR/Cas9 gene-editing technology to make precise changes to the gene's regulatory "switches"—the surrounding stretches of DNA that determine where and when the gene is active in the plant. The edits selectively reduced the gene's activity in the plant's growing tip, which controls flowering time, while leaving it fully active in developing ears and kernels, where it supports yield.

In field trials conducted in 2025 in Sanya, Hainan Province, and Beijing, the edited corn plants flowered 3.1 to 5.1 days earlier than standard varieties in Sanya, and 2.4 days earlier in Beijing. Grain yields of the edited lines were statistically equivalent to those of standard varieties across two independent field environments. According to the study, the magnitude of the earlier-flowering effect produced by one of the edited lines exceeded that of 98% of the flowering-time genetic variants previously identified in a major maize research population — placing this result among the most significant advances in corn flowering-time engineering reported to date.

Why This Matters Scientifically

The result demonstrates a generalizable strategy known as cis-regulatory editing — modifying the DNA that controls when and where a gene is active, rather than disrupting the gene itself. For breeders, the implication is that multi-function genes previously considered untouchable because changing them disrupted multiple traits at once may now be selectively engineered to deliver only the desired trait change. The technique offers a template for solving similar trade-offs across other crops, other traits, and other regulatory bottlenecks in plant breeding.

What It Means for Origin's Pipeline

The strategies and edited materials developed in this study have been integrated into Origin Agritech's proprietary gene-editing breeding pipeline. The Company has developed more than 10 improved corn lines using this and related gene-editing approaches, targeting traits including reduced leaf angle for higher planting density, drought tolerance, lodging resistance, and now early maturity without a yield penalty. These materials are being advanced through the Company's national R&D network — which spans research stations in Beijing, Sanya, Hainan, Zhengzhou, and the recently opened Guiyang R&D Center in Guizhou Province — to incorporate these traits into commercial corn hybrids over the coming breeding cycles.

Management Commentary

"Decoupling early flowering from yield has been a long-standing challenge for breeders working in temperate and high-altitude regions," said Mr. Dezhi Deng, Vice President and Director of R&D at Origin Agritech and a co-author of the study. "By editing the regulatory regions around ZmRap2.7 rather than the gene itself, our team and our collaborators at China Agricultural University demonstrated a precision approach with direct application to Origin's own breeding programs. We now have a viable path to develop high-yielding varieties that mature earlier, expanding the geographies and seasons in which our seed can be commercially deployed."

"This publication validates the long-term investment we have made in our biotechnology platform and the strength of our research collaboration with China Agricultural University and the broader Chinese agricultural science community," added Mr. Weibin Yan, Chief Executive Officer of Origin Agritech. "We are translating frontier science into commercial seed varieties at an accelerating pace, and the next generation of Origin hybrids will reflect the cumulative effect of this work."

The full study is available open access in Plant Biotechnology Journal at https://doi.org/10.1111/pbi.70679.

About Origin Agritech Limited

Origin Agritech Limited, founded in 1997 and headquartered at the Origin R&D Center in Songzhuang, Tongzhou, Beijing, is a leading Chinese agricultural technology company. In crop seed biotechnologies, Origin Agritech's phytase corn was the first transgenic corn to receive the Bio-Safety Certificate from China's Ministry of Agriculture. Over the years, Origin has established a robust biotechnology seed pipeline, including products with glyphosate tolerance and pest resistance (Bt) traits, and has accumulated more than 200,000 corn germplasm resources. For further information, please visit the Company's website at originagritech.com. The Company also maintains an X account to update investors on Company and industry developments, available at https://x.com/origin_agritech.

Forward-Looking Statements

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SOURCE Origin Agritech Limited