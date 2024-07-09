Origin AI and Murata Commercialize Japan's First In-Vehicle Child Presence Detection System Using Wi-Fi Sensing

ROCKVILLE, Md., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Origin AI announced today that it has successfully commercialized a revolutionary in-vehicle Child Presence Detection (CPD) system with Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. ("Murata") utilizing Origin AI's Wi-Fi Sensing technology ("the product"). The product's first application was successfully deployed on a Japanese school bus and will be operated to prevent children from being left behind in the future.

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Murata, a leader in innovative technology solutions, and together pioneer advancements in child presence detection technology, which is a critical component in enhancing vehicle safety," said Spencer Maid, president and chief executive officer of Origin AI. "Our collaboration combines Origin AI's cutting-edge artificial intelligence capabilities with Murata's world-class electronic technology to create solutions that not only detect but also prevent potential dangers, ensuring the safety of our most vulnerable passengers. This partnership exemplifies our commitment to leveraging innovative technology to address real-world challenges and make a positive impact on society."

The product detects the presence of children by using Wi-Fi signals transmitted from in-vehicle technology to sense even the slightest movements. Since it utilizes changes in signal reflections, it can detect a child even in situations where visual confirmation is difficult, such as when a child is covered with a blanket.

In developing this product, Murata utilized its highly reliable Wi-Fi modules optimized for automotive use along with Origin AI's proprietary Wi-Fi Sensing technology that harnesses Wi-Fi signals to be used as presence detection sensors. The child detection system can be implemented by simply installing Origin AI's software on a vehicle navigation system or transmission control unit (TCU), as the product can utilize the Wi-Fi system in either device.

In recent years, incidents of children dying after being left behind in vehicles have become a serious problem, necessitating urgent solutions to prevent such tragedies. In the US, 38 children die in hot cars every year and since 1990, at least 1,093 children have been victims of hot car deaths. CPD features are now included in the evaluation criteria of automobile assessment organizations in various regions worldwide. Legal regulations are also being strengthened in many countries as the issue continues to be discussed as a critical global challenge. To tackle this societal problem, Murata partnered with Origin AI to develop the new CPD solution leveraging its proprietary technology.

Origin AI will continue working with Murata to address these societal issues by providing innovative solutions utilizing their proprietary technologies. You can learn more about Wi-Fi Sensing for CPD here .

About Origin AI

Origin AI is the pioneer in transforming Wi-Fi signals into innovative Wi-Fi Sensing technology and category leader providing precise presence sensing solutions for Fortune 500 ISP, security, and IoT companies with applications and services in property security, smart automations and eldercare. Leveraging its patented and award-winning AI, Origin AI detects and verifies human presence, offering unparalleled accuracy and security. Wi-Fi can do more. For more information about Origin AI and its groundbreaking technology, visit www.originwirelessai.com .

