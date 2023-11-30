Origin AI Announces TruPresence: A New Era in Smart Living

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Origin AI ("Origin") proudly introduces TruPresence™ , its innovative WiFi Sensing platform, marking a significant advancement in the realm of smart living. TruPresence is engineered to transform homes and businesses into safer, more efficient, and responsive environments.

"At Origin AI, we're not just creating technology; we're crafting experiences that resonate with the needs of modern living," said Tony Nicolaidis, chief commercial officer at Origin. "TruPresence is our answer to the growing demand for integrated, intelligent solutions in security, wellness monitoring, and energy efficiency. It's about making spaces not only smarter but also more intuitive and empathetic to the people who inhabit them."

Revolutionizing Security Services

True to Origin's vision, TruPresence sets a new bar in intrusion detection by revolutionizing the approach to security. Offering comprehensive DIY and DIFM solutions for ISPs and security companies, it ensures enhanced protection by verifying a triggered alarm and guaranteeing confidence in Alarm Level 2 in line with The Monitoring Association's Alarm Validation Standard to support faster response times.

Wellness Monitoring: A Step Toward Compassionate Technology

Pioneering in-home wellness monitoring, TruPresence utilizes existing wireless infrastructure to safeguard the wellbeing of elderly residents, providing families with essential insights and alerts.

Sustainability: A Synergistic Approach

Beyond security and health, TruPresence champions sustainable living. The platform's automated controls for HVAC and lighting systems intelligently reduce energy usage in unoccupied spaces, showcasing Origin AI's commitment to eco-friendly and cost-effective solutions.

A Vision for a Connected, Secure, and Sustainable Future

TruPresence embodies Origin AI's vision of a future where technology is seamlessly woven into the fabric of everyday life, enhancing safety, efficiency, and compassion in living spaces.

Discover the Future with TruPresence and Origin AI

To explore TruPresence and learn more about Origin AI's innovative strides in WiFi Sensing technology, visit https://www.originwirelessai.com .

About Origin AI

Origin AI is the pioneer in transforming WiFi signals into innovative WiFi Sensing technology and category leader providing precise presence sensing solutions for Fortune 500 ISP, security, and IoT companies with applications and services in property security, smart automations and eldercare. Leveraging its patented and award-winning AI, Origin AI detects and verifies human presence, offering unparalleled accuracy and security. WiFi can do more. For more information about Origin AI and its groundbreaking technology, visit www.originwirelessai.com .

SOURCE Origin AI