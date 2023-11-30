Origin AI Announces TruPresence: A New Era in Smart Living

News provided by

Origin AI

30 Nov, 2023, 10:00 ET

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Origin AI  ("Origin") proudly introduces TruPresence™, its innovative WiFi Sensing platform, marking a significant advancement in the realm of smart living. TruPresence is engineered to transform homes and businesses into safer, more efficient, and responsive environments.

"At Origin AI, we're not just creating technology; we're crafting experiences that resonate with the needs of modern living," said Tony Nicolaidis, chief commercial officer at Origin. "TruPresence is our answer to the growing demand for integrated, intelligent solutions in security, wellness monitoring, and energy efficiency. It's about making spaces not only smarter but also more intuitive and empathetic to the people who inhabit them."

Revolutionizing Security Services

True to Origin's vision, TruPresence sets a new bar in intrusion detection by revolutionizing the approach to security. Offering comprehensive DIY and DIFM solutions for ISPs and security companies, it ensures enhanced protection by verifying a triggered alarm and guaranteeing confidence in Alarm Level 2 in line with The Monitoring Association's Alarm Validation Standard to support faster response times.

Wellness Monitoring: A Step Toward Compassionate Technology

Pioneering in-home wellness monitoring, TruPresence utilizes existing wireless infrastructure to safeguard the wellbeing of elderly residents, providing families with essential insights and alerts.

Sustainability: A Synergistic Approach

Beyond security and health, TruPresence champions sustainable living. The platform's automated controls for HVAC and lighting systems intelligently reduce energy usage in unoccupied spaces, showcasing Origin AI's commitment to eco-friendly and cost-effective solutions.

A Vision for a Connected, Secure, and Sustainable Future

TruPresence embodies Origin AI's vision of a future where technology is seamlessly woven into the fabric of everyday life, enhancing safety, efficiency, and compassion in living spaces.

Discover the Future with TruPresence and Origin AI

To explore TruPresence and learn more about Origin AI's innovative strides in WiFi Sensing technology, visit https://www.originwirelessai.com.

About Origin AI

Origin AI is the pioneer in transforming WiFi signals into innovative WiFi Sensing technology and category leader providing precise presence sensing solutions for Fortune 500 ISP, security, and IoT companies with applications and services in property security, smart automations and eldercare. Leveraging its patented and award-winning AI, Origin AI detects and verifies human presence, offering unparalleled accuracy and security. WiFi can do more. For more information about Origin AI and its groundbreaking technology, visit www.originwirelessai.com .

SOURCE Origin AI

Also from this source

Origin AI Joins prpl Foundation to Create a Better Future for Broadband

Origin AI Joins prpl Foundation to Create a Better Future for Broadband

Ahead of the highly anticipated prpl Summit 2023, Origin AI, a pioneering force in WiFi Sensing technology, today announced its alliance with the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Wireless Communications

Image1

Wireless Communications

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Consumer Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.