Origin AI Founder and CTO Dr. Ray Liu Inducted Into Prestigious National Academy of Engineering

The professional recognition reflects Dr. Liu's individual excellence and unwavering commitment to advancing the field of engineering for the benefit of humanity

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Origin AI , the inventors of WiFi Sensing technology, today announced the induction of Dr. Ray Liu into the National Academy of Engineering 's (NAE) class of 2024. Dr. Ray Liu, Founder, Chairman and CTO of Origin AI, was bestowed this professional recognition for his research in signal processing for wireless sensing with communications.

Dr. Ray Liu, Founder, Chairman and CTO of Origin AI

As a member of the NAE, Dr. Liu will have the opportunity to contribute his expertise to addressing some of society's most pressing challenges, furthering the NAE's mission of providing independent, objective advice on engineering-related issues.

"I am deeply honored to join the other 113 new members inducted into the National Academy of Engineering," said Dr. Ray Liu, founder and CTO of Origin AI. "This recognition reflects not only my personal journey but also the relentless efforts of my students and colleagues at Origin AI, where innovation and collaboration drive everything we do. The advancements we've achieved in wireless sensing and AI-powered technologies are transforming industries, from home security to health monitoring. This honor reinforces the importance of pushing boundaries in science and engineering. I look forward to continuing our mission to make the world safer, healthier, and smarter with trailblazing technology."

In addition to his continued influence in shaping the next generation of engineers and researchers, Dr. Liu leads Origin Research , a division of Origin AI dedicated to spearheading advancements in wireless AI, driving new innovations in Wi-Fi Sensing technology and emerging AI platforms while significantly expanding the company's patent portfolio.

"Ray's visionary leadership has been instrumental in shaping the groundbreaking advancements we pursue at Origin AI," said Spencer Maid, CEO of Origin AI. "His pioneering work in AI and wireless sensing has pushed the boundaries of what's possible with WiFi Sensing technology. Ray's dedication to fostering a culture of research and discovery continues to propel the company forward, enabling us to solve real-world problems and create smarter, more connected systems for our customers."

Dr. Liu has been recognized with numerous accolades throughout his distinguished career. His pioneering contributions in signal processing have earned him the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) Fourier Award for Signal Processing, IEEE Leon K. Kirchmayer Graduate Teaching Award, IEEE Signal Processing Society Norbert Wiener Society Award, and Claude Shannon-Harry Nyquist Technical Achievement Award. He has been recognized as a Highly Cited Researcher by Web of Science, was elected as president of the IEEE, and was a fellow of IEEE, AAAS and the National Academy of Inventors. His inventions at Origin AI won the prestigious 2017 CEATEC Grand Prix and three CES Innovations Awards. The NAE induction is a culmination of a lifetime of professional contributions to the engineering industry.

Founded in 1964, the U.S. National Academy of Engineering is a private, independent, nonprofit institution that provides engineering leadership in service to the nation. Its mission is to advance the welfare and prosperity of the nation by providing independent advice on matters involving engineering and technology, and by promoting a vibrant engineering profession and public appreciation of engineering. The newly elected class was formally inducted during the 2024 NAE Annual Meeting on September 29, 2024 led by Alton D. Romig, Jr., NAE's Executive Director.

Check out the Origin Research website to access a full suite of resources, education, demonstrations, innovation, and timely news.

About Origin AI

Origin AI is the pioneer in transforming Wi-Fi signals into innovative Wi-Fi Sensing technology and category leader providing precise presence sensing solutions for Fortune 500 ISP, security, and IoT companies with applications and services in property security, smart automations and eldercare. Leveraging its patented and award-winning AI, Origin AI detects and verifies human presence, offering unparalleled accuracy and security. Wi-Fi can do more. For more information about Origin AI and its groundbreaking technology, visit www.originwirelessai.com .

SOURCE Origin AI