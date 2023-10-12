Origin AI Joins prpl Foundation to Create a Better Future for Broadband

Origin AI

12 Oct, 2023, 15:23 ET

Integration Will Develop Advanced WiFi Sensing Solutions for Broadband Service Providers

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of the highly anticipated prpl Summit 2023, Origin AI, a pioneering force in WiFi Sensing technology, today announced its alliance with the prpl Foundation, a prominent open-source community fostering innovation in the digital home and broadband industry. Together they will simplify the deployment of Origin-powered services to broadband service providers (BSPs)' customers.

As the newest member of the prpl Foundation, Origin AI's cutting-edge WiFi Sensing technology will offer broadband service providers unparalleled flexibility across various chipsets and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), supporting their ambitious home broadband deployment initiatives.

"This collaboration underscores our commitment to supporting open-source solutions and addressing the evolving needs of the broadband industry," said Joseph Valencia, Chief Product Officer, Origin AI. "We're excited to partner with the prpl Foundation to streamline how broadband providers can launch new services powered by our industry-leading WiFi Sensing platform. Our solution shortens their time-to-benefit, whether that benefit is increased average revenue per user, reduced churn or incremental gross additions."

Through this partnership with the prpl Foundation, Origin AI is joining forces with industry titans to accelerate the evolution of open-source technology, with a shared goal of reducing the burden necessary to launch and manage services while also elevating the end-user experience. This relationship will focus on crucial initiatives within the prpl ecosystem, including integration with prpl's flagship software solution, prplOS.

Leveraging its deep expertise and insights gained from working with global broadband service providers, Origin AI is set to bring valuable contributions to the community, particularly around standard application programming interfaces (APIs) for WiFi Sensing technology and other technical capabilities, enriching the prpl Foundation's extensive network of industry partners.

"We are delighted to welcome Origin AI, a leader in WiFi Sensing innovation, to integrate their portfolio with prpl," stated Leonard Dauphinee, President at prpl Foundation. "Origin AI's proficiency in WiFi Sensing solutions and their support for prplOS are instrumental in advancing our shared objectives of delivering optimized, secure, and interoperable solutions across digital homes. With their vast experience serving broadband operators, prpl is looking forward to a fruitful collaboration with Origin AI, supporting the prpl community for years to come."

At the upcoming prpl Summit in Paris on October 23rd, Origin's chief commercial officer, Tony Nicolaidis, will shed light on the latest breakthroughs in WiFi Sensing technology. Furthermore, Origin AI will showcase its innovative solutions where attendees can gain deeper insights into the transformative potential of next-generation WiFi Sensing technologies for smart spaces.

To learn more about Origin AI, find us at prpl Summit 2023 or visit www.originwirelessai.com.

About Origin AI

Origin AI is the pioneer in transforming WiFi signals into innovative WiFi Sensing technology and category leader providing precise presence sensing solutions for Fortune 500 BSP, security, and IoT companies with applications and services in property security, smart automations and eldercare. Leveraging its patented and award-winning AI, Origin AI detects and verifies human presence, offering unparalleled accuracy and security. WiFi can do more. For more information about Origin AI and its groundbreaking technology, visit our website at www.originwirelessai.com.

About prpl Foundation

The prpl Foundation is an open-source, community-driven organization focused on enabling next-generation datacenter-to-device portable software and virtualized architectures. By supporting a wide range of hardware platforms and technologies, prpl accelerates the development and adoption of open-source networking solutions in areas such as wireless networking, IoT, and virtualization. For more information, visit www.prplfoundation.org.

SOURCE Origin AI

