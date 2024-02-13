Origin AI Launches Origin Research to Propel Innovation and Expand Patent Portfolio

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Origin AI, the inventors of WiFi Sensing technology, is proud to announce the creation of Origin Research, a division dedicated to spearheading advancements in wireless AI, driving new innovations in WiFi Sensing technology and emerging AI platforms while significantly expanding the company's patent portfolio.

The new division, led by Dr. Ray Liu, founder, chairman and CTO of Origin AI, is committed to developing innovative AI solutions that address both current and future needs in wireless sensing technology. "The era of wireless sensing has just begun. As the pioneer in WiFi Sensing technology, the Origin Research division will accelerate and advance new frontiers of AI in wireless sensing for the benefit of humanity," Dr. Liu stated.

Origin Research is set to play a vital role in enhancing Origin AI's intellectual property and sustaining its competitive edge in the rapidly evolving wireless AI sensing market. The team, comprising of award-winning data scientists and researchers, will focus on the advancement of wireless AI sensing science and technology to drive revolutions in various fields and industries. Collaborations with academic institutions and technology partners will further drive interdisciplinary innovation.

The mission of Origin Research is multifaceted and dynamic. It includes generating future business prospects, maintaining IP leadership, developing advanced AI algorithms, and providing continuous support and innovative solutions to various business units within Origin AI. Engaging in standard-setting activities, the division aims to position Origin AI at the forefront of technological advancements.

The success of Origin Research will be visible through the output of groundbreaking research, creation of intellectual property, impact of innovation projects, product development contributions, continuous IP analysis, recruitment of top talent, revenue from IP licensing, active participation in IEEE 802.11bf standards, and leadership roles in the global tech community.

"Origin Research represents an exciting new chapter for us," stated Spencer Maid, CEO of Origin AI. "With this dedicated research arm, we are doubling down on our mission to deliver intelligent solutions that enhance daily life and anticipate future needs."

About Origin AI

Origin AI is the pioneer in transforming WiFi signals into innovative WiFi Sensing technology and category leader providing precise presence sensing solutions for Fortune 500 ISP, security, and IoT companies with applications and services in property security, smart automations and eldercare. Leveraging its patented and award-winning AI, Origin detects and verifies human presence, offering unparalleled accuracy and security. WiFi can do more. For more information about Origin and its groundbreaking technology, visit www.originwirelessai.com.

