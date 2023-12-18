Origin AI Teams Up with Airties to Boost ISP Revenue and Customer Satisfaction with WiFi Sensing Technology

Origin AI

18 Dec, 2023, 09:05 ET

ROCKVILLE, Md., Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Origin AI (Origin), a leading innovator in WiFi Sensing technology, today announced a strategic collaboration with Airties, a global leader of managed Wi-Fi solutions for broadband service providers. This alliance will integrate Origin's cutting-edge WiFi Sensing technology, TruPresence, with Airties' Smart Wi-Fi software, aimed at unlocking new revenue opportunities for ISPs and enhancing customer satisfaction.

"Our collaboration with Airties is a strategic move towards enhancing broadband services for ISPs," said Spencer Maid, CEO of Origin AI. "Showcasing our TruPresence technology at CES 2024 will highlight its potential to transform broadband connectivity. This integration is a testament to our commitment to innovation, offering ISPs new avenues for revenue and improved customer loyalty through enhanced service offerings."

A Lucrative and Customer-Centric Alliance for ISPs

This agreement signifies a major leap forward for Smart Wi-Fi solutions. It will enable Airties' ISP customers to offer an advanced intrusion detection feature as part of their broadband packages. Importantly, the integration of Origin's innovative technology with Airties' solutions is designed to create new recurring revenue streams for ISPs, while helping to reduce customer churn and enhance Net Promoter Scores (NPS).

"We are proud to collaborate with Origin because this integration represents an exciting new opportunity for ISPs," said Guillaume van Gaver, co-CEO of Airties. "Incorporating Origin's TruPresence into our products will enable ISPs to create innovative services and explore new revenue streams aimed at sustaining long-term customer satisfaction."

Transforming Broadband Services with Innovative WiFi Sensing Technology

The collaborative effort will be showcased at CES 2024 in Las Vegas, demonstrating how Origin's TruPresence technology integrates with Airties' Smart Wi-Fi portfolio. This alliance is designed to showcase the potential of WiFi Sensing to create new and innovative home broadband services.

At CES 2024, Airties will exhibit and host customer and partner meetings at Wynn Tower Suites.  Origin will be hosting demonstrations by invitation in Suite 29-117 at the Venetian Las Vegas.

About Origin AI

Origin AI is the pioneer in transforming WiFi signals into innovative WiFi Sensing technology and category leader providing precise presence sensing solutions for Fortune 500 ISP, security, and IoT companies with applications and services in property security, smart automations and eldercare. Leveraging its patented and award-winning AI, Origin detects and verifies human presence, offering unparalleled accuracy and security. WiFi can do more. For more information about Origin and its groundbreaking technology, visit www.originwirelessai.com.

About Airties

Airties is a leading provider of managed Wi-Fi solutions to operators around the globe. The Smart Wi-Fi portfolio from Airties includes Airties Edge, smart Wi-Fi software for gateways; Airties Cloud, a cloud-based management platform and its companion app, Airties Vision; and Wi-Fi mesh extenders. Operators turn to Airties for the design, implementation, and ongoing optimization of their customers' broadband experience. Airties' customers include AT&T, Deutsche Telekom, Singtel, Sky, Telia, Telstra, Vodafone, and many others. More information is available at www.airties.com.

