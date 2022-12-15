ORIGIN AND ALOE CARE HEALTH FORGE PARTNERSHIP TO ADVANCE IN-HOME ELDERCARE SAFETY

Aloe Care Health's First-to-Market Whole-Home Motion and Fall Detection Solution to be Unveiled at CES 2023 Featuring Origin's Patented WiFi Sensing

GREENBELT, Md. and NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Origin™ and Aloe Care Health (Aloe Care) have forged a partnership that will result in a breakthrough in-home safety solution for older adults and caregivers. In the first half of 2023, Aloe Care will launch new in-home safety devices and a service offering that will automatically detect whole-home motion and falls. In addition to Aloe Care's advanced machine learning tools, the system will use Origin's patented WiFi Sensing technology, eliminating the need for wearable devices or cameras indoors.

This first-to-market solution is a 2023 CES Innovation Awards honoree . Origin and Aloe Care will host demonstrations at CES 2023 in Las Vegas, January 5-8, 2023. To schedule a demonstration in person at CES 2023 or following the show, please book a meeting here .

"We're proud to partner with Aloe Care in delivering this innovative fall detection solution to better support the health and well-being of individuals within caregiving environments," said Dr. Ray Liu, Origin Founder and CEO. "This is another example of our Powered by Origin™ platform helping make the world safer, healthier, and smarter. Through this partnership, we are thrilled to execute on our mission and empower caregivers and elderly loved ones alike with greater autonomy."

Aloe Care and Origin share the common goal of improving health outcomes for older adults. Whole-home motion data combined with Aloe Care's machine learning will enable predictive models to get ahead of potential falls. If there is a fall, the new whole-home fall detection will connect the older adult to emergency services through Aloe Care's patented Smart Hub to get the help they need quickly.

Ray Spoljaric, Aloe Care Health CEO and Co-Founder, said: "Aloe Care Health was founded on the principle of using the most advanced technology to enhance caregiving for both caregivers and older adults, making it easier for both parties to remain both independent and connected. Being able to ensure safety in the home is invaluable, and we are delighted to partner with Origin to provide this powerful, game-changing in-home safety advancement."

Origin is a pioneer of WiFi Sensing and a solution provider revolutionizing what WiFi can do; Aloe Care is the maker of the world's most advanced medical alert system for older adults and their caregivers.

About Origin

Origin is revolutionizing what WiFi can do. As the pioneer of WiFi Sensing, Origin aims to improve people's lives with its AI sensing technology. Its patented and award-winning applications enable companies to build a wide range of WiFi smart home, health, well-being, and automotive applications with high performance, cost effectiveness, and ease of use. Inquire at www.originwirelessai.com or [email protected] .

About Aloe Care Health

Aloe Care's voice-activated system is the world's most-advanced in-home medical alert and communication system for older adults. Aloe Care's patented, award-winning solution was created by caregivers, for caregivers. More than 70 percent of the team actively supports aging-in-place parents and grandparents. The company is headquartered in New York. For more information, visit www.aloecare.com .

SOURCE Origin Wireless Inc.