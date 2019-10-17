Origin Announces its 3D Printer, Origin One is Now Shipping

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Origin, the developer of the leading open platform for additive mass production, today announced it is shipping its manufacturing-grade 3D printer, Origin One, and is experiencing strong demand from customers around the world. In the last 6 months, the company has more than doubled its printer install base with Global Fortune 500 customers across the United States, Ireland, Germany, and Denmark, in industries including footwear, automotive, contract manufacturing and government. Amid this growth, Origin has added Avid and Interpro to its service bureau customer roster.

Origin has also recently filled out its executive bench with the appointment of Jeffrey Lee as Chief Operating Officer. Jeffrey was previously a venture partner at DCM and sourced Origin's Series A investment in November 2018. Jeff founded Cost Cooperative, a member-based buying group for small businesses, which exited to TriNet in 2013.

"I've worked with this team for almost two years, and I've never been so convinced that Origin is poised to finally bring additive to mass manufacturing," said Jeffrey Lee, COO, Origin. "I'm excited to join the team and help Origin realize this vision."

"Shipping our first production printer, Origin One, is a huge milestone for the company," said Chris Prucha, co-founder, and CEO of Origin. "The tremendous customer growth and demand we've seen for the printer, as well as the positive reception from our open material network, is extremely gratifying and proof that we've created a platform that our customers need."

Origin's New Service Bureau Customers Offer Origin One Parts to a Wide Range of Their Customers

"We're thrilled to expand our additive capabilities and offer Origin's P3 technology to customers," said Doug Collins, Owner of Avid Product Development. "Origin's throughput, material selection, and part quality will help us serve many more production applications today and in the future."

"We're excited to offer Origin's P3 technology to our wide range of customers in the automotive, aerospace and medical industries," said Dan Straka, General Manager of InterPro. "Origin One will enable us to produce end-use parts with excellent surface quality and dimensional accuracy. Plus, the parts will be made of production-grade materials from the Origin Open Material Network."

See How Origin Was able to Produce 100 Parts in 24 hours at a Fraction of the Cost of Traditional Manufacturing

Product Improvements

Since May, Origin has made product improvements to Origin One through software. These updates have increased Origin One's useable build area, print speed, chemistry capabilities, and surface quality. More improvements are planned for the near future.

"Equipped with a true 4k lithography engine and a native resolution of 50μm, Origin One has the highest resolution and most flexible polymer process available in additive manufacturing today," said Chris Prucha.

Larger Office Space to Meet Growing Demand

In May, the company moved into a new office in San Francisco that is more than three times the size of the company's previous office and includes a much larger lab that will help the company optimize its software and validate materials for Origin One to meet growing demand.

About Origin

Based in San Francisco, CA, Origin is pioneering the concept of Open Additive Production, a new way to build based on open materials, extensible software, and modular hardware. Origin One, the company's manufacturing-grade 3D printer, uses programmable photopolymerization to precisely control light, heat, and force among other variables to produce parts with exceptional accuracy and consistency. The company works with a network of material partners to develop a wide range of commercial-grade materials for its system, resulting in some of the toughest and most resilient materials in additive manufacturing. The company was founded in 2015 and is led by alumni from Google and Apple. Investors include Floodgate, DCM, Mandra Capital, Haystack, Stanford University, and Joe Montana. Learn more about Origin here: https://www.origin.io

