Origin Announces Refocused Strategy for Utility Modernization and Customer Engagement

LAS VEGAS, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Origin, a leading provider of service, software and solutions to the Utility industry, announced today a significant expansion of business offerings, combined with a comprehensive new website (originutility.com), and corporate brand strategy to better meet the evolving needs of utilities' and their customers.

Successful production rollouts of the SmartOps Software as a Service (SaaS) solution and the Origin Customer Experience portal to key customers are just two examples of the company's latest product innovations.

"Origin has grown steadily over the last decade by partnering closely with utilities as they upgrade, maintain, and enhance their back office operations," said Justin Saye, CEO of Origin. "The coming years will bring significant opportunity for utilities to not only optimize their operations, but to create more meaningful and deep relationships with their customers. Origin's demonstrated track record of delivering innovation aligns us perfectly with what utilities need in a partner going forward."

Origin's renewed focus solidifies its unique and trusted position as a key technology provider to the Utility industry and the communities they serve. Offering a solid framework to effectively modernize operations with best of breed technologies, Origin is creating more meaningful bonds between utilities and the customers who rely on them.

Climate change, financial disruptions, and technological advances all demand a closer and more coordinated relationship between the Utility industry and their customers. A core part of Origin's commitment remains the continual effort to improve the experience of utility customers through every supported interaction.

"The technology landscape for enterprise software is changing at an increasing velocity and no industry will be unaffected," continued Saye. "Origin has a world-class reputation for the agile application of robust and comprehensive solutions in the Utility market. We are 100% focused on ensuring end-customers have the best experience possible with their utility. Our new brand strategy reflects this focus and the holistic approach Origin is bringing to the market."

About Origin Holdings, Inc.

Since 2006, Origin has provided professional services, managed services, and customer interface software to the utility sector in North America and beyond. Origin partners with utility providers to manage large-scale system transformations for meter-to-cash workstreams and customer interaction. Additionally, Origin provides managed services for run-time operations, as well as business process transformation services to automate and streamline cost centers. Origin has developed a reputation for service excellence and innovation in the utility sector and strives for continuous improvement. originutility.com

SOURCE Origin

Related Links

https://www.originutility.com

