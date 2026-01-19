Origin Digital Achieves Microsoft Advanced Specialization for AI Platform on Azure

A milestone that validates deep expertise in delivering enterprise-grade AI solutions on Microsoft Azure

CHICAGO, Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Origin Digital today announced it has achieved the Microsoft Advanced Specialization for AI Platform on Microsoft Azure, a highly selective designation that recognizes partners with proven capabilities, rigorous technical standards, and a track record of successful customer deployments of AI solutions on Azure. The Advanced Specialization for AI Platform on Azure is awarded to Microsoft partners who demonstrate deep technical expertise and verified customer success across advanced AI workloads, including Machine Learning, generative AI, intelligent apps, data platforms, and responsible AI practices, built natively on Microsoft Azure.

To earn this distinction, Origin successfully completed an audit showcasing real-world implementations, architecture best practices, DevOps integration, security and compliance frameworks, and measurable customer impact. For Origin's clients, this achievement delivers tangible benefits:

Validated Expertise: Confidence in partnering with a Microsoft-verified AI implementation specialist

Priority Access: Enhanced access to Microsoft resources, co-innovation programs, and funding opportunities

Accelerated Results: Faster time-to-value through proven methodologies aligned with Microsoft best practices

Future-Ready Solutions: AI implementations designed for scalability, governance, and long-term success

"This achievement is a significant milestone for Origin and a powerful validation of the work our teams deliver every day," said Jobin Ephrem, CEO of Origin Digital. "Achieving Microsoft's Advanced Specialization for AI Platform on Azure confirms that our approach to building secure, scalable, and production-ready AI solutions meets the highest standards set by Microsoft. It reinforces our position as a trusted partner for organizations looking to achieve real business outcomes with AI solutions."

The specialization further strengthens Origin's partnership with Microsoft and enhances the firm's ability to support enterprise and mid-market clients across industries as they modernize platforms, operationalize AI, and responsibly deploy advanced analytics and generative AI and Machine Learning capabilities on Azure.

"With this recognition, our clients gain added confidence that Origin brings validated expertise, proven delivery, and best-in-class practices when implementing AI on Azure," said Jason Sears, Head of Engineering for Origin. "We're proud of this accomplishment and excited to continue partnering with Microsoft and our clients to solve complex problems with AI."

The Advanced Specialization underscores Origin's commitment to continuous innovation, responsible AI development, and delivering measurable value through Microsoft Azure's AI platform.

Origin Digital is a leading digital and AI consultancy specializing in designing, building, and scaling intelligent solutions on Microsoft Azure. The firm partners with organizations to modernize data platforms, build advanced analytics and AI solutions, and unlock new business value through cloud-native technologies. Origin Digital combines deep technical expertise with a pragmatic, outcomes-driven approach to help clients accelerate innovation with confidence.

