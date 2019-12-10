Origin Engines Partners with Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd to Announce HD Gas Engine Line up to 500kW

Origin Engines is a leader in the industrial engine market. The company said their products are utilized in a broad range of applications including Prime & Standby Power Generation, Oil & Gas Production Equipment, Agricultural Pumps, Industrial Power Units, and will be entering the Mobile Industrial Market soon.

The addition of this Heavy-Duty gaseous line will supplement the current product portfolio Origin Engines manufactures in the United States: 4.3L, 5.7L, 6.2L, 8.0L, 9.1L and 10.3L engine displacements. These models are available in naturally aspirated or turbo charged configurations. The addition of the Kirloskar product offering will allow Origin to provide a comprehensive 30kW to 500kW product offering to their customers.

Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd. incorporated in 1946 and has grown to be the largest diesel engine manufacturer in India and is well known for product quality and longevity. Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd. specializes in the design and manufacturing of both air-cooled and liquid-cooled diesel engines. Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd. Has successfully demonstrated the ability to design and manufacture product to the highest quality standards while providing the latest technology from performance and cost perspectives.

"We're certainly pleased, as we have been looking for a strategic partner to help us expand our product offering and power range and we're happy to announce we have one," mentioned Shawn Sterling, Origin Engines President. "This will be a game changer."

Sterling went on to explain that Origin will continue to expand the engine models and product offerings for the engines that they manufacture, "We have researched and discussed potential partnerships with many diesel engine manufacturers, it was obvious that Kirloskar's commitment to quality and the customer was above others." This exclusive relationship with Kirloskar is one where Origin Engines will be responsible for the gasification, EPA Certification and packaging of Kirloskar's V8, V10 and V12 engines.

"This partnership with Origin Engines for gasifying our DV series engines is another step towards our long-term commitment to the US market and we're excited about our strategic entry in the US gas engine industry," said Atul Kirloskar – Executive Chairman of Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd., who was present during this announcement of partnership at the POWERGEN Show. He added, "This is an important step towards Kirloskar being a global engine manufacturer and achieving our Vision."

"This takes the Kirloskar name even further into the global theatre. While Kirloskar has established itself as a major player in diesel engines, this step forward with Origin Engines will only enhance and establish its presence in the Western Hemisphere," said Kavas Mistry – Corporate Director of KOEL Americas Corp. while signing the agreement. He further added, "These engines are world class, of impeccable quality and carry state-of-the-art level of reliability and endurance."

About Origin Engines.

Origin Engines engineers, designs and manufactures engines for the light to medium duty, non-road industrial engine markets. Origin engineers and builds a comprehensive product line of base long blocks as well as emissions-certified power unit assemblies. What distinguishes Origin Engines is their investment in tooling and engineering capabilities, resulting in the ability to work with OEMs in providing integrated turnkey solutions and producing those packages indefinitely. The company also prides themselves with their approach to developing strong business relationships and delivering a high level of customer service. Origin Engines manufactures engines for a variety of markets and applications, globally. These applications include stationary and mobile power generation, co-generation power (CHP), agricultural pumps, forestry equipment, oil and gas production equipment, aerial and forklifts, as well as marine applications.

