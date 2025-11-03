Origin Investments Announces Select Asset Fund for Growth-Oriented Investors

Five-Year Fund Targets Five Ground-Up Multifamily Projects, Offers Co-Investor and Additional Income Period Options

CHICAGO, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Origin Investments, a leading Class A multifamily real estate fund manager, is announcing Origin Select Asset Fund, a $100 million short-duration fund that will invest in five high-margin, ground-up multifamily developments in targeted Sun Belt and Mountain states where future supply constraints portend significant growth potential.

Individual investors and registered investment advisors (RIAs) who meet minimum capital requirements also can participate in the Fund's co-investment vehicle to further enhance returns. The co-invest vehicle will invest side by side with the fund with no management fee and no carry for the first five years.

The timing of the fund positions Origin to raise and call capital and finalize development investments by the end of 2026. Unit delivery is expected to occur in 2027 and 2028, and investors will be given the chance to realize the value of their investment by 2031.

"We believe 2026 will turn out to be a great vintage for real estate. The fundamentals are slowly improving and by the time we deliver these developments, the market will look very different," said Michael Episcope, Co-CEO, Origin Investments. "We wanted to remove some of the pain points of investing in real estate, make it more tax efficient, and find the best way to maximize long-term wealth. This fund has all those elements."

Highlights of the Origin Select Asset Fund include:

Target returns: The Select Asset Fund targets a 14%-16% net internal rate of return (IRR) and an equity multiple from 1.5x to 1.6x over four years. The returns for co-investors may be enhanced further by the elimination of fees on a portion of their investment.

Co-investment opportunity: Investors who commit at least $500,000 and RIAs whose clients collectively commit at least $2.5 million qualify as co-investors for capital invested above the threshold amount. The co-investment vehicle has no fees and no carry for the first five years.

Short duration: The fund's five-year term helps investors maximize returns and minimize the fund tail.

The fund's five-year term helps investors maximize returns and minimize the fund tail. Optional income period: Investors have the option to redeem their interests after five years or remain in the fund for income when the developments are delivered.

Origin believes there is significant upside potential for the fund if the tailwinds that are emerging now accelerate further. Those market characteristics include the prohibitive cost of homeownership where owning is 64% more expensive than renting, a persistent national housing shortage exacerbated by a 27% drop in new apartment construction since the peak in Q3 2024, and demand outpacing supply by a 3:1 ratio.

Origin has identified a pipeline of ground-up development opportunities, including projects in Phoenix and Las Vegas, that are shovel-ready, a key characteristic that reduces the development lifecycle.

In suburban Phoenix, the development opportunity is in a new Class A development in partnership with NRP, a national development firm with its own general contracting firm that has developed 50,000 units in the U.S. The development is within the Medina Station mixed-use master planned community and the Elliot Road Tech Corridor. Origin projects 4.3% annual rent growth over five years.

In Las Vegas, Origin's development opportunity is led by a seasoned local sponsor known for cost efficiency and relationship strength. The cost basis for the development is expected to be more than 15% less than a comparable project. The project is within one of the most dynamic growth submarkets in the metro area and offers proximity to Reid International Airport, the Las Vegas Strip and Summerlin, a master-planned community. Origin projects 4.9% annual rent growth over five years.

"We have a pipeline of high-quality deals that will enable us to fully deploy the Fund's capital in less than 12 months," Episcope said.

According to RealPage, the delivery of new multifamily units will continue to decrease from a peak of approximately 160,000 units in Q3 2023. It is likely that during 2026, the streak of 100,000-plus units delivered per quarter, which is now 10 quarters, will come to an end. Thus, the delivery of new units in 2027 and 2028 will help to satisfy pent-up and expected demand in the growth-oriented Sun Belt and Mountain regions of the country.

About Origin Investments

Founded in 2007, Origin Investments is a private real estate manager that helps high-net-worth investors, family offices and registered investment advisors grow and preserve wealth by providing tax-efficient real estate solutions through private funds. We build, buy and finance multifamily real estate projects in fast-growing markets throughout the U.S. In 2023, we founded affiliate firm Origin Credit Advisers, an SEC-registered investment adviser that provides yield-focused multifamily debt investments for qualified purchasers. SEC registration does not constitute an endorsement by the Commission nor does it indicate that the adviser has attained a particular level of skill or ability. Through our Origin Exchange platform, introduced in 2024, investors can complete a 1031 exchange of their properties for professionally managed, institutional-quality assets. To learn more, visit www.origininvestments.com.

