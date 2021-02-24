Origin Launches First-To-Market Native Content Solution To Elevate Vital Covid-19 Brand Messaging On Connected TV

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With misinformation and public fatigue over COVID-19 making it increasingly challenging to disseminate vaccine information that resonates, Origin Media's animation studio produced multiple series of Native CTV Toppers that bust vaccine myths and stress the importance of vaccinating as a nation. Toppers are 15-second native content creatives that run directly before brand ads within regular ad breaks, exclusively on Connected TV.

Through Origin's Enhanced Programmatic (EP) solution, these COVID-19 series are available now for programmatic buyers to execute through deal ID and preferred deals on 20+ DSPs. Engineered to capture the attention of a room during an ad break, Origin Toppers mentally engage viewers and prime them for an advertisement through contextually relevant trivia, quotes, tips, humor and other non-clickable fact-checked content. Brand studies have determined that viewers who see an advertisement directly after an Origin Topper on CTV are 41% more likely to remember that brand. Origin's COVID-19 Toppers use CDC verified facts and leverage state-level data that give geo-targeted viewers relevant and timely vaccination updates.

"Brands engage Origin to elevate the impact of their ads on CTV. If the native assets we produce help save one life in the process, then it's a win," says Fred Godfrey, Co-Founder and CEO of Origin.

Since the start of the pandemic, Origin has produced numerous COVID-19 Native CTV content series that have been seen nearly 20 million times, including thanking front line workers and addressing mental health. They supported the charity iPlasma by communicating the need for blood donations and collaborated with Young Sheldon star actress Annie Potts on a series highlighting the importance of 'masking' on behalf of White Pony Express - a charity supported by Potts.

Origin is a pioneering media and advertising company whose first to market creative solutions are reshaping how brands connect with consumers on Connected TV. The original architects of 'Native CTV', Origin's in-house studio produces engaging native content for advertisers that is designed to capture the attention of a room during an ad break, immerse the audience in active dialogue and elevate the connection they feel towards a brand. Since the AdTech cares initiative launched in mid 2020, Origin has been an active member of the coalition. Learn more at www.originmedia.tv.

