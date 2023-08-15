Origin Materials, Inc. (ORGN) Investigation: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Encourages Investors to Seek Compensation for Alleged Wrongdoings

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Origin Materials, Inc. ("Origin" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: ORGN). Investors who purchased Origin securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/orgn.

The investigation concerns whether Origin has violated federal securities laws.

Investigation Details:

On August 9, 2023, Origin disclosed that it "now expects Origin 2 to be completed in two phases, with Phase 1 estimated to be completed in late 2026 to 2027, and Phase 2 estimated to be completed in 2028, compared with our initial expectation for a mid-2025 completion." On this news, Origin's stock price fell $2.88 per share, or 66.4%, to close at $1.46 per share on August 10, 2023.

What's Next?

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased Origin securities, you can contact Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

