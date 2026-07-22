Origin Merchant Partners Combines with Boston and New York-based Consensus to Build North America's Leading Independent Consumer & Retail M&A Practice

TORONTO, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Origin Merchant Partners ("Origin"), a leading independent investment bank, announced today that it has entered into a strategic acquisition of Consensus, a U.S.-based consumer-focused investment banking firm with offices in Boston and New York. The combination creates a leading North American independent advisory platform purpose-built for founder-led, family-owned, and PE-backed consumer and retail brands navigating cross-border sales, capital raises, and strategic transitions in the middle market.

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The acquisition brings together Consensus's consumer and retail expertise with Origin's broad North American platform, creating Consensus Consumer, a dedicated consumer-focused division of Origin Merchant Partners. The transaction adds 20 seasoned professionals to Origin's team—including 8 senior professionals and 12 senior industry advisors—led by Consensus founder Michael A. O'Hara, a 30-year veteran of American consumer sector. Mr. O'Hara takes on the role of Chair, Origin U.S., positioning him to drive the expansion of Origin's U.S. and consumer practices while leveraging the well-established Consensus brand that has earned deep trust across the industry.

Consensus brings over two decades of experience advising leading U.S. and global consumer brands on mergers & acquisitions, restructurings, capital solutions, and strategic alternatives. Its deep relationships in branded consumer, retail, apparel & footwear, beauty, health & wellness, luxury goods, and active lifestyle sectors materially strengthen Origin's existing consumer practice and broaden its U.S. coverage. Consensus has advised on transactions with iconic brands such as Nine West, Timex Group, Toys 'R' Us, MODA Operandi, Lenox, Kohl's, and Jewelry Television. Most recently, Consensus advised L Catterton and other sellers in the sale of Everlane to global apparel powerhouse, SHEIN, Carbon Beauty in its sale to Front Row Group, Round2 in its acquisition of Lionel Trains and the formation of the Lionel Group, and The Brandhouse Collective, Inc. (formerly Kirkland's Inc.) in its sale to Bed, Bath & Beyond, Inc.

"This transaction brings together Consensus's world-class focus on high-growth consumer businesses with Origin's own extensive consumer experience," said Jim Osler, Co-Chair of Origin Merchant Partners. "Consensus brings exceptional sector depth, a long track record in consumer M&A, and a highly respected team led by Mike O'Hara. Together, we will offer clients unmatched cross-border reach, senior-level attention, and truly independent advice."

"We are thrilled to join Origin at a time of renewed momentum in the consumer sector," said Michael A. O'Hara, Founder & Managing Member of Consensus. "Origin's platform, culture, and cross–border capabilities are a perfect fit for our team. This combination is a force-multiplier for Consensus's leading consumer practice. It expands what we can offer to our clients and will enable us to execute more effectively on the larger, more complex mandates we are seeing while maintaining the boutique service model our clients value."

The combined firm will offer:

Expanded cross-border reach. Enhances M&A capabilities across the U.S., Canada, and globally, reflecting the increasing integration of the North American consumer market and an expanded footprint in key U.S. markets including Boston, Chicago, and New York, as well as Toronto, Calgary, Montreal, and Vancouver in Canada.

Enhances M&A capabilities across the U.S., Canada, and globally, reflecting the increasing integration of the North American consumer market and an expanded footprint in key U.S. markets including Boston, Chicago, and New York, as well as Toronto, Calgary, Montreal, and Vancouver in Canada. Deeper consumer sector expertise. Adds specializations in retail, branded consumer, beauty, lifestyle, food & beverage, apparel & footwear, luxury goods, restaurant, and consumer health, led by sector veterans.

Adds specializations in retail, branded consumer, beauty, lifestyle, food & beverage, apparel & footwear, luxury goods, restaurant, and consumer health, led by sector veterans. Increased execution quality. Greater senior banker depth and a larger professional team dedicated to helping clients navigate complex, cross-border markets.

The firms have a long track record of collaboration on active mandates and will continue to leverage the expanded sector expertise and broader North American coverage to support clients across industries. Origin and Consensus have already successfully executed transactions together as part of their membership in The Terra Alliance, including the sale of a controlling interest in Spence Diamonds to TriWest Capital Partners in 2025. Origin also advised the special committee of Andrew Peller Limited, one of Canada's leading beverage alcohol businesses, on their recent $0.6 billion sale to Fairfax with support from the Consensus team.

The combination with Consensus represents Origin's third transaction in the past four years and its second in the United States. The acquisition builds on Origin's growth strategy to broaden sector and geographic coverage and to provide clients with best in class, innovative and independent M&A advisory services.

About Consensus:

Founded in February 2006, Consensus is a consumer–focused investment bank providing M&A and strategic advisory services to branded consumer and retail companies across North America and globally. Its team has advised on landmark sector transactions and is recognized for its deep expertise, senior execution model, and extensive network within the consumer ecosystem.

About Origin Merchant Partners:

Origin Merchant Partners is an independent North American investment bank with personnel in Boston, Calgary, Chicago, Montreal, New York, Toronto, and Vancouver. The firm provides mergers and acquisitions, capital raising, and independent committee/board advisory services across a range of sectors, delivered by a team of more than 80 professionals.

SOURCE Origin Merchant Partners