ORIGIN Metaverse Announces Addition of Cybersecurity and Blockchain Advisors

ORIGIN Metaverse, the virtual real estate marketplace that's streamlining metaverse real estate NFT transactions, is pleased to announce the addition of Mo Kumarsi and Adam Russell to their team.

Adam, Co-Founder and CRO of REV3AL , spent the majority of his career as the VP of business development for a tech company specializing in computer security, cyber-security, and risk assessment. He has over 20 years experience in technology, product distribution, idea development, intellectual property protection, and product commercialization, establishing a solid network of long-standing relationships that offer his clients valuable resources.

While participating in immersive and disruptive technologies since 2016, including consulting and advisory roles in the crypto and XR industries as well as an investor in ICOs, IDOs, Metaverse digital land, and NFTs, Adam's firm Global Resource Broker, offers NFT consulting and blockchain advisory services.

Mo, Co-Founder and CEO of REV3AL, has been an advisor in the blockchain and crypto space to several disruptive technological innovators including Power Ledger, Coinpayments, ICO's, IDO's and IEO's. Over the last 10 years, he has also managed and led teams globally growing into a thought leader and educator.

With more than 15 years of startup and business development experience, Mo provides invaluable insight to further enhance projects through strategic relationships, building and inspiring communities that continue to follow his counsel until today.

The culmination of their combined experience and background are in lock step with ORIGIN's goal to build an industry-leading marketplace for simplified and secure transactions to further pave the way for mass adoption.

ORIGIN Metaverse is a virtual real estate marketplace focused on providing users the ability to buy and sell metaverse land and to transact physical real estate NFTs . ORIGIN's singular marketplace unifies the various metaverse platforms into a simple, secure, and streamlined marketplace. ORIGIN's mission is to be the bridge between worlds and the catalyst for mass adoption. To learn more about ORIGIN Metaverse visit www.originmv.com

