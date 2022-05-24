ORIGIN Metaverse Integrates with ShuftiPro

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ORIGIN Metaverse, the innovative virtual real estate marketplace, has announced that it's integrating the AI-powered identity verification and AML screening system, Shufti Pro, into its services. ORIGIN Metaverse is building its platform with three core tenets to drive mass adoption of virtual real estate and physical real estate as NFTS: simple, secure, and streamlined.

Real-time Identity Verification KYC, AML and KYB

A move designed to enhance ORIGIN Metaverse's strategy to increase mass adoption in virtual real estate, the improved verification process will allow clients on the ORIGIN Metaverse platform to trade virtual real estate and physical real estate as NFTs faster and more securely.

Users will be allowed to trade safely on ORIGIN Metaverse within seconds.

Shufti Pro's verification process is not only user-friendly, but it's super-fast with it. With the verification times ranging between 2 – 20 seconds, it's the fastest verification system on the market.

Not only is the system quick, but with its hybrid AI/human verification process, it can assess the credentials of any person from any country in any language, proactively ensuring that the user is not engaging from a blacklisted or prohibited region.

With Shufti Pro's integration into the Origin Metaverse platform, it's a safer world for the NFT crowd, that's for sure. In offering a secure verification process that avoids delays, Origin is continuing to open up the digital marketplace to an ever-wider audience, while closing the doors on the scammers and money launderers that want to take advantage of it.

About Origin

ORIGIN Metaverse is a virtual real estate marketplace is focused on providing users the ability to buy and sell land across the Metaverse and to transact physical real estate as NFTs through its marketplace. Origin's singular marketplace unifies these isolated worlds into a simple, secure, and streamlined marketplace, fully compatible with all platforms and cryptocurrencies. To learn more visit www.originmv.com.

About Shufti Pro

Shufti Pro is an identity verification service provider offering KYC, KYB, and AML services to help global businesses onboard and manage risk of legitimate customers. The UK-based company has 5 regional offices and launched 17 different IDV products since its inception in 2017. With the ability to verify ID documents globally in 150+ languages, Shufti Pro is serving customers in 230+ countries and territories.

