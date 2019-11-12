Origin Named to the 2019 CNBC Upstart 100 List

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Origin, the developer of the leading open platform for additive mass production, today announced it has been named to the 2019 CNBC Upstart 100, a list that showcases a diverse group of up-and-coming companies that are breaking barriers on the path to becoming tomorrow's household names and where venture capitalists are placing their bets on the future. From hundreds of companies nominated across the country, the list features a diverse group, spanning nearly every sector in the economy that were selected using a methodology inclusive of eight-weighted quantitative metrics.

"We are honored to be named to the distinguished CNBC Upstart 100 list," said Chris Prucha, co-founder and CEO of Origin. "Origin's open additive approach is enabling companies across the globe to reduce development time, lower costs, and accelerate time-to-market. This award recognizes Origin as a driving force of innovation in the 3D printing and additive manufacturing space and will help us continue forging partnerships."

Origin's Open Additive Manufacturing Technology is a new way to build based on open materials, extensible software, and modular hardware. Origin One, the company's manufacturing-grade 3D printer, uses programmable photopolymerization to precisely control light, heat, and force among other variables to produce parts with exceptional accuracy and consistency. The company works with global Fortune 500 customers across the United States, Ireland, Germany, and Denmark, in industries including footwear, automotive, contract manufacturing and government, and has a network of material partners to develop a wide range of commercial grade materials for its system, resulting in some of the toughest and most resilient materials in additive manufacturing.

About Origin

The company was founded in 2015 and is led by alumni from Google and Apple. Investors include Floodgate, DCM, Mandra Capital, Haystack, Stanford University, and Joe Montana.

