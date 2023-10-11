ORIGIN ONGOING INVESTOR DEADLINE ALERT: Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Origin To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired securities in Origin stock or options between February 23, 2023 and August 9, 2023 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310). You may also click here for additional information: www.faruqilaw.com/ORGN.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Origin Materials, Inc. ("Origin" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ORGN) and reminds investors of the October 24, 2023 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) Origin would not be able to meet its previously announced timeline for the construction of the Origin 2 plant; (2) demand for PX had dropped such that it would not be the production focus of Origin 2; (3) Origin could not construct Origin 2 at its previously disclosed cost; (4) Origin could not construct Origin 2 at the scale it had previously identified; and (5) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

After the market closed on August 9, 2023, Origin Materials announced that it was significantly delaying the timeline for construction on its Origin 2 commercial plant and changing the product slate at Origin 2 from paraxylene ("PX") to furandicarboxylic acid ("FDCA"). The Company disclosed that it "now expects Origin 2 to be completed in two phases, with Phase 1 estimated to be completed in late 2026 to 2027, and Phase 2 estimated to be completed in 2028, compared with our initial expectation for a mid-2025 completion."

Origin further revealed that the construction of Origin 2 would cost more and yield less capacity than previously announced.

On this news, Origin's stock price fell $2.88 per share, or 66.4%, to close at $1.46 per share on August 10, 2023.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

