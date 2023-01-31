Origin Packaging spotlights its robust capabilities and new Eco-Friendly initiatives

JACKSON, N.J., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Origin Packaging, a leading, family-owned, full-service packaging manufacturer, attributes its success and competitive advantage to its storied 100-year history affording it unparalleled industry knowledge, creative insight, technical expertise, professional networks, and access to world-class resources with a focus on a solutions-oriented, customer-focused approach to packaging.

Origins' 100-year history in the industry began with the immigration of a successful textile businessman to the United States who made a living selling glass bottles, jars, paper cartons, and later flexible food containers. Four generations later, Origin now finds itself at the forefront of the packaging industry, manufacturing packaging with a wide variety of materials for a myriad of industries with a distribution of more than 5K SKUs! As times change and life evolves, so does the need for innovative packaging solutions. With a focus on preserving our planet, Origin is proud to offer a complete collection of cutting-edge, eco-friendly, and compostable packaging solutions in an endless array of sizes, shapes, and materials, ensuring our planet remains green and healthy for generations to come. https://originpac.com/about/

With access to world-class resources and a team of in-house experts in design, engineering, brand management, industry-leading sourcing, manufacturing, supply, distribution, and fulfillment partners worldwide- ORIGIN is a trusted partner throughout the multilayered packaging development process. As Origins' Managing Partner Moshe Zussman explains, "from concept to delivery and everything in between—no matter where you are in your product development process, we become an extended member of your team when you enlist our services. We appreciate that our role in your end product is the beginning of your customer's experience with your brand. We celebrate that what we do is a critical activation point for the product it houses and protects. At Origin, we don't just make attractive things; we are the architects of your origin story." https://originpac.com/services/

Origin works with all companies, from startups and redesigns to new product lines from established brands. They provide the technical expertise, market insight, creative vision, global supply resources, and professional dedication needed to remain competitive in today's challenging marketplace. Origins' team continuously navigates shifting material supplies, rising labor costs, and increasing geopolitical uncertainties to facilitate our customer's continued success. At every step in the package design process, we maximize the opportunity to connect our clients' products to their customers, reduce costs, and optimize productivity.

From concept to commercialization, no matter what your packaging need may be, Origin has a solution for you with a limitless array of possibilities in all shapes, sizes, colors, and materials.

