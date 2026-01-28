Origin Secures Series B Funding to Make Pelvic Floor Physical Therapy Accessible to All Women

SJF Ventures leads investment in tech-enabled category leader bringing pelvic floor physical therapy into the mainstream along with musculoskeletal care designed for women's bodies

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Origin , the leading national provider of pelvic floor physical therapy and whole-body musculoskeletal (MSK) care for women, announced the company secured Series B funding led by SJF Ventures with participation by Blue Venture Fund and Gratitude Railroad, alongside financing by the California Infrastructure and Economic Development Bank (IBank) and angel investors including Modern Fertility founder Afton Vechery, wellness entrepreneur Hannah Bronfman, and Spring Fertility founder Peter Klatsky. In a nation where 41 million women suffer from pelvic floor-related conditions that range from disruptive to debilitating, and women are 50% more likely than men to experience musculoskeletal health concerns, Origin offers insurance-covered virtual care for patients across the country, as well as in person with 19 physical clinics, for the full spectrum of women's musculoskeletal health needs.



More than 1 in 3 women experience pelvic floor dysfunction — a figure that rises to over 50% after age 55 — and women report higher rates of musculoskeletal pain overall. Pelvic floor dysfunction, including concerns like bladder and bowel incontinence, painful sex, prolapse, and other conditions, leads to billions of dollars in avoidable annual healthcare spend and serious quality of life concerns. Yet despite its prevalence, this problem isn't an inevitable part of life.

Origin's unique model of clinical care includes synchronous, 45-minute one-on-one visits with licensed pelvic floor PTs and PTAs via nationwide virtual care and 19 in-person clinics across seven states, supplemented by a proprietary digital platform featuring custom exercise programs and educational resources to support patients in between scheduled visits. Achieving superior clinical outcomes across a wide range of women's health musculoskeletal conditions requires options for both in-person and virtual care, tailored to each patient's physical needs and life circumstances. Nine in 10 Origin patients report improvement in pelvic floor symptoms.

"Pelvic floor physical therapy is the standard of care," said Carine Carmy, Co-founder and CEO at Origin. "The data is clear: this effective, non-invasive therapy is the first line of treatment for dozens of women's health issues, from postpartum recovery to incontinence. Origin's specialized pelvic and musculoskeletal care has helped tens of thousands of patients reclaim their health, their confidence, and their quality of life. We've shifted pelvic floor therapy from niche to norm. This new round of funding will enable us to move it from norm to non-negotiable."

Affordable, Accessible Whole-Body Care at Scale

Generations of Americans were falsely led to believe that uncomfortable or painful pelvic symptoms are normal. According to Ipsos and Origin's 2024 Pelvic Health Study , 83% of US women ages 18 to 59 report pelvic symptoms, such as bladder leaks or pain with sex, yet only 4% have received a related medical diagnosis. Before Origin, pelvic floor PT was very expensive, out-of-network, and highly fragmented. With Origin, pelvic floor and full-body physical therapy is affordable, in-network, and highly accessible.

Origin combines deep clinical expertise and a scalable care model — with over 50,000 patients treated since the company's 2020 launch and insurance partnerships covering 50 million lives — to redefine what MSK care can look like for women. In an industry dominated by 80% cash-pay providers, patients often pay hundreds of dollars ($200-300) out-of-pocket per treatment. Origin ensures that patients can use their insurance to access life-changing care; 95% of the care Origin administers is in-network, and most customers pay less than $36 out of pocket per visit. The company's commitment to democratizing access extends to appointment availability; patients can get appointments within days versus the 3-to-6-months wait at hospitals. This commitment to access has enabled Origin's Austin and San Francisco clinics to treat nearly 1% of women in each city.

Carmy knows the frustrations of the traditional healthcare model firsthand. In her twenties, she struggled with painful sex for nearly a decade — enduring years of misdiagnoses, ineffective treatment options, and hearing "that's just the way it is" — before discovering the power of pelvic floor physical therapy on the advice of her Co-Founder, Nona Farahnik Yadegar. The company's Co-Founders — Carmy, Farahnik Yadegar and David Yadegar — launched Origin during the COVID-19 pandemic in partnership with expert clinical leaders, building out a network of in-person clinics (now the nation's largest) and creating the first nationwide virtual pelvic floor physical therapy network. Virtual care is the company's fastest growing category, up 100% year over year.

AI Powering Clinical Excellence

With longitudinal data on 39 million patient interactions over more than 10 years, Origin has built an AI-driven clinical decision product, Athena, that supports the team in driving better patient outcomes and best in-class revenue cycle management. Athena is built to supercharge, rather than replace, clinicians by instantly surfacing information to inform patient-centric care, such as understanding health history, monitoring at-home progress, and staying compliant with regulatory requirements. An OpenAI partner since 2023, Origin is increasing its investments in AI, bolstering its proprietary care delivery technology, and investing deeply in clinical research.

Origin recently launched an app, The Origin Way , that is trusted by patients to stay connected with their clinical care team and continue care at home with an exercise and educational program designed by their clinician. Series B financing will allow the company to accelerate the development of personalized, clinically-proven care journeys, powered by AI tools including Athena and Origin's patient-facing AI agent, GinaGPT. Unlike many AI tools in women's health that are based on limited data sets and sparse research, Origin's suite of AI products is built on Origin's proprietary data set and clinical expertise, delivering industry-defining outcomes.

Origin will also continue to invest in clinical training, which is critical given the shortage of pelvic floor physical therapists and women's health musculoskeletal providers across the country. Origin University, the company's clinical training and mentorship program, trained over 100 PTs and PTAs in 2025, more than double the 2024 figure. The company is deploying AI in training and onboarding tools to accelerate learning at Origin University.

"For too long, pelvic floor conditions were overlooked or ignored," said Perry Clarkson, Managing Director at SJF Ventures. "Women seeking treatment had few care options, most of whom were not in network, and pelvic floor physical therapy was seen as 'niche' and thus underappreciated and underutilized by referring providers. Research and outcomes data demonstrates the efficacy of pelvic floor physical therapy. Origin, via its hybrid in-person and virtual business model, is delivering life-changing care — and seizing a $61 billion market opportunity — by making proven solutions to pelvic floor symptoms accessible to women across all 50 states and all stages of life and medical conditions."

More than 10,000 doctors across the country trust Origin and refer patients, up from 1,500 in January 2024. Major health systems like UCSF and The Woman's Hospital of Texas partner with Origin to support patients through pelvic floor dysfunction and navigating critical life stages like pregnancy, postpartum, menopause.

About Origin

Origin is a leading national provider of pelvic floor physical therapy and whole-body MSK care for women, with a specialized focus on incontinence, pregnancy, postpartum, menopause, and sexual health. Trusted by more than 10,000 doctors, Origin offers virtual and in-person PT sessions, supported by proprietary exercise programs, educational content, and community experiences. One of few private pelvic health clinics to take insurance, Origin is now in-network for over 50M people and also accepts Medicare. For more information, please visit www.theoriginway.com or @theoriginway .

About SJF Ventures

Founded in 1999, SJF Ventures is an impact venture capital fund whose mission is to catalyze the development of highly successful businesses that drive lasting, positive changes. Its deep experience in healthcare includes portfolio companies ChartSpan, DUOS, Lōvu Health, and mPulse.

