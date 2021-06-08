Origin Wireless Launches its Smart Home Security System, Hex Home

GREENBELT, Md., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Origin Wireless™ Inc. ("Origin") announced today Hex Home™ a DIY, Wi-Fi wave-based home security system that is revolutionizing the smart home industry, is now available for purchase. The standard Hex Home package includes two sleek, modern devices — a Hex Command (surface-sitting pod) and a Hex Sense (wall plug-in) — to monitor one's home using Wi-Fi waves. While traditional home security systems rely on outdated hardware and require complex setup, Hex is easy to use, simple to install and extremely accurate, requiring only three steps to set up in less than 10 minutes: download app, plug in and connect to Wi-Fi.

"For decades, the home security industry has largely gone unchanged," said Dr. Ray Liu, Founder and CEO of Origin. "With Hex, we're bringing home security into the modern age with revolutionary technology to offer the most accurate, simple and non-intrusive security system on the market. Its unique features — such as Guardian Mode, which lets users know what's happening in their home by receiving notifications on activity without sounding the alarm — makes Hex a must-have for any homeowner."

As a Wi-Fi wave-based system, Hex's award-winning technology, including CES 2021 Innovation Award Honoree, uses the existing Wi-Fi waves in a user's home to detect motion. As users move through the Wi-Fi waves, they will bounce, break, and bend around them. Hex senses motion based on how much the waves are disrupted and notifies the user from a convenient, easy-to-use mobile app. With the accompanying app, users can view real-time and historical motion levels in their home, change system modes, set sensitivity levels and more – allowing users to manage their home security from anywhere at any time.

Hex Home Security Package starts at $179.99 and is available for purchase today at www.myhexhome.com . Launching in September 2021, Hex Home users will also be able to add on an optional 24/7 professional emergency monitoring service for $9.99 per month or $100 per year – combining the traditional reliability and peace of mind of professional monitoring with the modern flexibility and affordability of a DIY system. With 24/7 professional monitoring, users have access to caring and certified dispatchers who are on standby, ready to route vital information to 911 call takers and first responders.

About Origin

Origin, based in Maryland, is innovating usages of wireless signals. Origin's patented wirelessAI™ technology, winner of prestigious awards including CES® 2021 Best of Innovation Award, CES 2020 and 2021 Innovation awards, and CEATEC 2017 Grand Prix, enables users to build a wide range of Wi-Fi smart home, health, well-being, and indoor tracking applications with high performance, low cost, and ease of use. Inquire at www.originwirelessai.com , or [email protected].

About Hex Home

Hex Home is an award winning, DIY home security system designed with simplicity in mind. Using patented ambient sensing and AI technology, Hex Home solutions provide significantly greater accuracy than traditional security systems. Powered by Origin Wireless —the leader in Wi-Fi Sensing software for home, health, and tracking—Hex Home uses machine learning to significantly reduce false alarms, so users only receive reliable alerts and notifications. For more information, visit www.myhexhome.com .

SOURCE Origin Wireless Inc.