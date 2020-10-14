Origin Wireless partners with Murata to expedite adoption of smart WiFi sensing in automobiles

GREENBELT, Md., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Origin Wireless™ Inc. ("Origin") today announced strategic partnership with Murata Manufacturing Company Ltd. ("Murata") to jointly promote Origin's WiFi sensing technology to automotive OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers to enable rapid adoption into vehicles by 2023, meeting the Child Presence Detection mandate of European New Car Assessment Programme (NCAP) to achieve the highest vehicle safety rating.

Origin™ is a wireless sensing company whose award-winning wirelessAI™ software has transformed thousands of standard WiFi devices into sensitive virtual motion sensors in 150+ countries. In particular, Origin's patented wirelessAI™ algorithms leverage common WiFi signals to detect motion triggered by anyone inside the car. Even in challenging scenarios where passengers are small children sleeping in car seats and covered by blankets. Origin's solution can accurately detect breathing anywhere inside the car without blind spots, while eliminating cameras or wearables, preserving privacy for the passengers.

Murata is a leading supplier of automotive grade connectivity modules, with much knowhow and a long history of strong global technical support for the automotive industry. The partnership combines Origin's versatile wirelessAI™ WiFi sensing software platform with Murata's proven line of WiFi connectivity modules, streamlining development and deployment into production vehicles with cost competitiveness, seamless support and supply continuity.

"The automotive market and supplier ecosystem are unique, requiring extensive automotive specific knowhow and support. We are excited to partner with Murata to expedite the adoption of smart WiFi sensing to the automotive community," said Dr. Ray Liu, Founder and CEO of Origin. "Origin is dedicated to the innovation of smart wirelessAI™ software solutions running on ubiquitous WiFi equipment, improving our customers' lives both inside the home and extending into their vehicles."

About Origin

Origin, based in Maryland, is innovating usages of wireless signals. Origin's patented wirelessAI™ technology, winner of prestigious CEATEC 2017 Grand Prix Award and CES 2020 Innovation Award, enables users to build a wide range of WiFi smart home, health, well-being, and indoor tracking applications with high performance, low cost, and ease of use. Inquire at www.originwirelessai.com, or [email protected].

About Murata

Murata is a worldwide leader in design, manufacture and sale of communication modules, power supply modules, and ceramic-based passive electronic components. Murata develops advanced electronic materials and leading edge, multi-functional, high-density modules. Inquire at www.murata.com.

