Origin Wireless Partners With Noonlight To Offer Professional Monitoring For Home Security

GREENBELT, Md., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Origin Wireless™ Inc. ("Origin") announced today its partnership with Noonlight™ to offer professional monitoring services through Origin's Hex ™ Home smart home security system. Hex Home is the world's first DIY, WiFi Sensing home security system that is revolutionizing the industry and now offering optional 24/7 professional monitoring subscription services for an added layer of protection.

"Thanks to our revolutionary technology, the Hex Home solution has been a true disruptor, offering the most accurate, simple, reliable, and non-intrusive security system on the market," said Dr. Ray Liu, Founder and CEO of Origin. "Adding a professional monitoring option is our key step to enhance our system. By incorporating Noonlight's services, Hex Home will become a more comprehensive home security solution for our customers."

As a WiFi wave-based system, Hex's award-winning technology uses common WiFi waves to detect motion in a user's home. As users move around, the WiFi waves will bounce, break, and bend around them. Taking advantage of wireless AI, Hex senses motion based on how much the WiFi waves are disrupted and notifies the user using the accompanying Hex Home app. With the convenient, easy-to-use app, users can view real-time and historical motion levels in their home, change system modes, set sensitivity levels, and more – allowing users to manage their home security from anywhere at any time.

Through this integration, if an "event" is detected by Hex Home, Noonlight will text and call the homeowner to confirm they're safe. If the homeowner is unable to respond or confirms there's an emergency, Noonlight's trained personnel will dispatch emergency services to the home. Through the Hex app's live view, the user can see if there is still motion at home, which indicates someone is still there, or no motion which would indicate the intruder has left. This information can be relayed to Noonlight's trusted dispatchers, and local authorities will be provided with all the necessary details to arrive at the home as soon as possible, fully informed, and prepared. Users can also have up to four family members use the Hex Home mobile app's on-the-go HELP! button. In the event of an emergency outside the home, the family member can use this feature to set off an alarm within the app, alerting emergency dispatch of the phone's exact GPS location, ensuring help is sent as quickly as possible.

"When Hex Home detects a break-in, Noonlight's trained agents can notify the user's household and dispatch local law enforcement within seconds. It can save a lot of anxiety, not to mention a life," said Brittany LeComte, Co-Founder of Noonlight. "We're excited to partner with a company that shares our vision for making safety automatic. With Noonlight and Hex Home, the burden is no longer on a homeowner to monitor their property 24/7."

Hex Home users can add on Noonlight's 24/7 professional emergency monitoring service for $9.99 per month or $100 per year – combining the traditional reliability and peace of mind of professional monitoring with the modern flexibility and affordability of a DIY system. With 24/7 professional monitoring, users have access to caring and certified dispatchers who are on standby, ready to route vital information to 911 call takers and first responders. The Hex Home Security Package starts at $199.99 and is available for purchase today at www.myhexhome.com .

About Origin

Origin, based in Maryland, is innovating usages of wireless signals. Origin's patented wirelessAI™ technology, winner of prestigious awards including CES® 2021 Best of Innovation Award, CES 2020 and 2021 Innovation awards, and CEATEC 2017 Grand Prix, enables users to build a wide range of WiFi smart home, health, well-being, and indoor tracking applications with high performance, low cost, and ease of use. Inquire at www.originwirelessai.com or [email protected].

About Hex Home

Hex Home is an award-winning, DIY home security system designed with simplicity in mind. Using patented ambient sensing and AI technology, Hex Home solutions provide significantly greater accuracy than traditional security systems. Powered by Origin Wireless —the leader in WiFi Sensing software for home, health, and tracking—Hex Home uses machine learning to significantly reduce false alarms, so users only receive reliable alerts and notifications. For more information, visit www.myhexhome.com .

SOURCE Origin Wireless Inc.

Related Links

https://www.originwirelessai.com

