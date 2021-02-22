Origin Wireless Secures $14 Million From Strategic Investors

GREENBELT, Md., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Origin Wireless™ Inc. ("Origin") today announced it has closed its recent financing round and raised a total of $14 million from key investors and partners including Verizon Ventures and Alarm.com. Prior to closing, Origin™ achieved key milestones as a high-tech startup, including its first award-winning commercial product with the Linksys Aware™ in 2019, and continues to build a solid IP portfolio.

"With the support of our investors from this funding round, we will be rapidly commercializing our wirelessAI™ value-added products and services with many global partners," said Dr. Ray Liu, Founder and CEO of Origin.

"At Verizon Ventures, we're excited about the future of connected living services that can be delivered in an unobtrusive and natural way," said Michelle McCarthy, Managing Director of Verizon Ventures. "Origin Wireless is a pioneer in applying AI to wireless signal disruption data, enabling motion sensing that doesn't require several single-use-case devices and sensors. We look forward to supporting this seasoned team as they develop their proprietary technology."

"As innovators in smart home and business security technology, we actively seek out technologies that offer practical potential application across our platform," said Alarm.com Chief Product Officer Dan Kerzner. "Investing in Origin and their team broadens our research and development and enhances our efforts to deliver additional value to our partners and customers."

To learn more about Origin Wireless products and partnerships visit, www.originwirelessai.com.

About Origin Wireless

Origin, based in Maryland, is innovating usages of wireless signals. Origin's patented wirelessAI™ technology, winner of prestigious awards including CES® 2021 Best of Innovation Award, CES 2020 and 2021 Innovation awards, and CEATEC 2017 Grand Prix, enables users to build a wide range of Wi-Fi smart home, health, well-being, and indoor tracking applications with high performance, low cost, and ease of use. Inquire at www.originwirelessai.com, or [email protected].

SOURCE Origin Wireless Inc.

Related Links

http://www.originwirelessai.com

