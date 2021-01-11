Origin Wireless Unveils Next Generation of Home Security with Hex Home

GREENBELT, Md., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Origin Wireless™ Inc. ("Origin") announced the launch of Hex Home, a DIY, wave-based home security system that is revolutionizing the smart home industry. Recently named a CES® 2021 Innovation Awards Honoree, this innovative solution is easy to use, simple to install and extremely accurate. Designed with simplicity in mind, Hex requires only three steps to set up: download app, plug in and connect to WiFi.

Hex Home includes two devices, a Hex Command (a surface-sitting pod) and a Hex Sense (a wall plug-in), to monitor a user's home using WiFi waves. As people move through these waves, they bounce, break and bend around them. Hex Home then calculates how the waves change and informs users when meaningful motion is detected. With the accompanying Hex app, users can view real-time and historical motion levels in their home, change system modes to manage the siren and customize alerts.

"The home security industry has used the same complicated, expensive hardware for decades," said Dr. Ray Liu, Founder and CEO of Origin. "With Hex Home, we're redefining home security by offering a simple, easy to use solution based on cutting-edge proprietary technology."

With Hex Home, users no longer have to worry about false alarms. Using AI technology, Hex Home has 10 digitally adjustable sensitivity levels designed to reduce false alarms by filtering out pet and mechanical motions. This digital sensitivity is unique to Hex's WiFi sensing-based security. Leveraging Origin Wireless AI, a highly innovative approach to WiFi sensing, Hex Home's groundbreaking technology applies advanced signal processing techniques to standard WiFi protocols to derive meaningful ambient insights. This unique technology is protected by more than 30 patents.

Unlike traditional home security systems, Hex Home covers more area with fewer devices. Using one Hex Command and two Hex Senses, users can secure up to 1,500 square feet. With a quick setup time and less placement complexity, this blind spot-free device is flexible yet secure enough to be used for full-fledged home security.

Hex Home will be available to consumers in Spring 2021 starting at $179.99. An optional 24/7 monitoring service will be available for a small monthly fee or users can choose to self-monitor at no additional cost. To learn more, visit Origin's virtual booth at CES 2021 from January 11-14 or go to www.myhexhome.com.

About Origin

Origin, based in Maryland, is innovating usages of wireless signals. Origin's patented wirelessAI™ technology, winner of prestigious CEATEC 2017 Grand Prix Award and CES 2020 Innovation Award, enables users to build a wide range of WiFi smart home, health, well-being, and indoor tracking applications with high performance, low cost, and ease of use. Inquire at www.originwirelessai.com, or [email protected].

About Hex Home

Hex Home is a new, DIY home security system designed with simplicity in mind. Using patented ambient sensing and AI technology, Hex Home solutions provide significantly greater accuracy than traditional security systems. Powered by Origin Wireless AI—the leader in WiFi sensing software for home, health, and tracking—Hex Home learns and improves to significantly reduce false alarms, so users only receive reliable alerts and notifications. For more information, visit www.myhexhome.com

