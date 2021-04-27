Origina Launches EMPOWER 2021, Third-Party IBM Software Support Event

DUBLIN, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Origina, the only provider of third-party IBM software support and value-added services, is launching EMPOWER 2021 , a live virtual event that will bring together industry experts to educate IBM software customers on how recent developments at IBM will impact product roadmaps, service, and support for their technology investments.

EMPOWER 2021 is Origina's inaugural summit for enterprise IBM software users. The free event will be broadcast live around the globe on Thursday, May 13, starting at 15:00 GMT+1 / 16:00 CET / 10:00 EST. Attendees can take part in exclusive discussions with industry leaders and IBM experts on how the latest developments at IBM impact their business and influence their short-term and long-term decisions.

"As IBM continues to sell off software products, split up its company, and limit the number of customers that can receive top care from its teams, we are seeing an increased demand from enterprises for third-party software support and value-added services," said Tomás O'Leary, Founder and CEO, Origina. "With EMPOWER 2021, we will show legacy IBM software users a better way to extract the full value from their investments without being hamstrung by expensive, punitive vendor contracts. Origina has assembled some of the top IBM software experts to demonstrate a more cost-effective way to receive intimate support--even for those products that are no longer supported by IBM."

Attendees of Origina's EMPOWER 2021 event will:

Hear exclusive insights from respected industry analysts and experts, including Gartner, ComputerWeekly and Capitalmind

Learn how IBM's latest corporate changes directly affect their businesses from experts

Understand why third-party IBM support is a fast-growing sector and the pain points this model addresses for businesses

Learn how to maximize return on investment for IBM software through actionable guidance

IBM software users can register for EMPOWER 2021 by visiting www.origina.com/empower .

About Origina

Founded in 2012, Origina is the only third-party provider of intimate software support and value-added services for more than 800 IBM® Passport Advantage applications. Origina helps businesses achieve significant savings in IBM software maintenance costs while extending the software's lifecycle and improving its performance, stability, and security. Origina's international team of independent Global IBM® Experts delivers responsive support and in-depth technical knowledge where companies need it most. For more information, visit https://www.origina.com/ .

Bryan Arnott

+353 89 214 3695

[email protected]

SOURCE Origina