ORIGINAL BITCHIN' SAUCE NAMED A WINNER IN GOOD HOUSEKEEPING'S 2024 BEST SNACK AWARDS

CARLSBAD, Calif., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitchin' Sauce announced today that Original Bitchin' Sauce was named as a winner in Good Housekeeping's 2024 Best Snack Awards! The full list of winners will be available online at goodhousekeeping.com/snackawards2024 . Select winners can be found in the July/August 2024 issue of Good Housekeeping.

Original Bitchin' Sauce features a creamy texture and savory lemon and garlic flavor. Addictive in taste, it's a simple blend of almonds, real herbs & spices– not much else! Like all flavors of Bitchin' Sauce, "The OG" is gluten-free, vegan, Project Non-GMO certified, and totally Bitchin'!! Located in the refrigerated dip aisle of most grocers, it's the perfect +1 for any BBQ, party, or cookout. Dip, spread, or smother on your favorite savory foods, from crispy tortilla chips to Bitchin' Bowls!

"We are thrilled and honored to receive a 2024 Good Housekeeping Best Snack Award," says Founder, CEO, and culinary pioneer behind Bitchin' Sauce Starr Edwards, adding, "This recognition is a testament to our dedication to crafting dips that are both nutritious and delicious."

Bitchin' Sauce was founded by husband and wife duo Starr & L.A. Edwards. The two would go on to pioneer an entirely new category of nut-based dips. They started small, initially only selling their almond-based dips in the farmers markets in and around San Diego. While folks were going nuts for Bitchin' Sauce, L.A. was mastering his own craft of songwriting, forming a band with his brothers, and playing rock clubs and festivals across the United States. Starr and L.A. began touring the nation with their growing family in tow, slingin' sauce by day and rock 'n rollin' by night. 13 years later, Starr, L.A., and their five children still lead a very nomadic life, bringing their sauce and music with them wherever they go. The Edwards continue to chase their Bitchin' Vision into new frontiers, most recently with their record label Bitchin' Music Group, but remain rooted in their mission to make the world a more Bitchin' place, one tub at a time.

About Bitchin' Sauce

Bitchin' Sauce is made from raw, California almonds and is Gluten-Free, Vegan, Kosher, Project Non-GMO Certified, and totally Bitchin'. First introduced in the San Diego farmers' markets, Bitchin' Sauce has single-handedly pioneered the nut-based dip category. Their award-winning dips are available in over 17,000 stores worldwide such as Costco, Sprouts, Target, Walmart, and Whole Foods Market. Try their creamy dips on your favorite savory foods — from fish tacos to Bitchin' Burgers! Sold in the refrigerated dip section.

