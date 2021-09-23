Original Cannabis Visionary Kush Queen Launches Swamp Queen "Spirit Of The Bayou" Collection Inspired By Louisiana Hometown Roots

"Growing up in a small town in Louisiana known as 'Cancer Alley' has undoubtedly influenced my passion for plant-based wellness and medicine," explains Olivia Alexander, Kush Queen Founder. "When doing a deep dive into the history of cannabis we found the unsung mother of cannabis culture, New Orleans, which is another inspiration behind 'Spirit of the Bayou.' We are excited to debut such a meaningful collection inspired by our roots, share the significance of New Orleans to cannabis and help others connect with themselves, wellness and healing as we welcome the fall season."

Evoking serenity, stillness or sensuality, the "Spirit of the Bayou" ritual describes to first sip the cannabinoid elixir then soak into deep relaxation. The collection features:

"Spirit of the Bayou" Cannabinoid Elixir , 20mg Delta 8 THC – A curiously intoxicating blackberry lemonade cannabinoid elixir sets the tone for self-exploration with full body relaxation and a lifted buzz. Retails for $10 .

The unique rich green bath bomb features a hidden black color to create visual depth and a swamp-like sensory experience. Inhale scents of fresh rain, wet earth, sweet woods and native plant. Retails for $20.

A portion of proceeds will be donated directly to the Pointe-au-Chien Tribal Community to help rebuild after Hurricane Ida. The "Spirit of the Bayou" collection featuring one bath bomb and two elixirs retails for $37 and can be found at https://kushqueen.shop/products/the-swamp-queen-collection

Each product is handmade with precision and care using premium hemp cannabinoids. Kush Queen products are made with finished oil or cannabinoids which are converted into their patent-pending nanotechnology water-based form. Water-based cannabinoids allow the molecules to penetrate through the dermis of the skin and get absorbed into the bloodstream for enhanced bioavailability. All Kush Queen products meet the Bureau of Cannabis Control (BCC) standards and have been tested for potency, heavy metals, pesticides and microbials.

About Kush Queen: Since 2015, Kush Queen has been committed to the highest standards and ingredients, innovation and education offering a modern perspective on wellness to the world. Founded by Olivia Alexander, her passion for cannabis shapes her determination to normalize lifestyle and medical usage for everyone. Under Olivia's direction, Kush Queen has built a community and catapulted into a multi-million-dollar global company. Kush Queen is distributed to 1000+ accounts in the US, Japan, Hong Kong, South Africa and UK with over 55 hemp and 25 cannabis SKUs. To share the Kush Queen experience, visit http://www.kushqueen.shop and on Instagram @kushqueenshop and @kushqueenco

