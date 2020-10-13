Original Chick-fil-A Marketing Executive Launches Spark, a Digital Master Class on Brand and Culture

ATLANTA, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Through Spark, the first ever online course from Chick-fil-A Pioneer, David Salyers, business owners and brand managers have the opportunity to learn the secret sauce of Chick-fil-A's famed customer loyalty and renowned culture, be empowered to identify their brand's unique competitive advantage during economic downturn, and start their journey to transform their organization's culture from the inside out.

David Salyers was one of the original two marketing executives at Chick-fil-A. He went on to spend 37 years in the Chick-fil-A Marketing Department, most recently as a Vice President, before his retirement. Having worked at Chick-fil-A his entire career, he saw the principles of servant leadership and creating remarkable customer experiences play out in the growth of more than 2,300 Chick-fil-A restaurants around the country. Today, this multi-billion dollar company is recognized as one of America's most successful, powerful and beloved brands.

During his time at Chick-fil-A, David was instrumental in the growth and development of the iconic "cow campaign," championed a marketing department that rose to international prominence and prestige, and helped build Chick-fil-A's remarkable culture. David is now using that experience to help business owners and managers spark a brand revolution.

His digital course, Spark, provides over five hours of video content (over the course of 10 sessions and bonus content), walking participants through everything from establishing their company and team culture, to how to create raving fans for their brand. Along the way, David shares his step-by-step process for helping leaders ignite extraordinary organizational momentum and truly create a revolution within their company. The course includes a direct tie-in to the current downturn to help leaders intentionally shape their brand story and seize the unique opportunities available to them during a challenging season.

CONTACT: Christine Elliott, Collideoscope // [email protected] // https://www.sparkbydavidsalyers.com

SOURCE Collideoscope

Related Links

collideoscope.com

