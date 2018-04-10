Original ChopShop Announces Dallas Expansion With New Restaurants in Las Colinas, University Park and Plano

DALLAS, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Original ChopShop, a neighborhood eatery crafting 'Just Feel Good Food' from whole ingredients, announces its expansion to Texas with its first DFW restaurant opening in Las Colinas today at 7300 N. MacArthur Boulevard. A local favorite in its home market of Phoenix since 2013, Original ChopShop has been headquartered in Plano since 2016. The Las Colinas opening marks the seventh location overall and first outside of the Phoenix area.

Rendering of Original ChopShop's first Texas restaurant in Las Colinas.

"We could not be more excited to share 'Just Feel Good Food' with North Texas," said Jason Morgan, CEO of Original ChopShop. "Dallas is a perfect fit for our first Shops outside of Arizona, and our home office team in Plano is thrilled for this next round of growth in our own backyard. We believe folks will appreciate the authenticity, approachability and versatility of this brand – as it's a concept that truly fits into our guests' daily lives."

The company plans to open three more locations in the Dallas area by end of year, including two locations in Plano at the Shops of Legacy and the intersection of Park & Preston, as well as in Dallas at University Park. The new restaurants will bring 200 new jobs to the market, with available positions on the management, culinary and hospitality teams. Interested candidates who are passionate about food and thrive in a fun, fast-paced environment should apply at www.originalchopshop.com/careers.

Since the first restaurant opened in Old Town Scottsdale, Ariz. in 2013, Original ChopShop has provided a warm, welcoming place where guests 'fuel their well-being' with wholesome, flavorful food, made from scratch on-site with real, quality ingredients. The team at Original ChopShop is proud to offer customizable food for 'Every/Body,' providing a variety of dietary-friendly items for adults and children, including food free of gluten, dairy, lactose and soy, along with vegetarian and vegan options. Catering is also available for groups of all sizes, and those interested should reach out to Jill Cowley at 972-546-3833 or at jcowley@chopshopco.com.

Protein bowls are a core component of the menu, providing guests with three key essentials: greens, grains and proteins. The most popular is the Teriyaki Chicken Bowl, which can be served with superfood forbidden rice, brown rice or sweet potato hash.

Additional signature menu items include: the Danish salad, which includes Danish bleu cheese, smoked almonds and red wine vinaigrette; the Cheat Day Wrap, served with bacon, egg, avocado and ham or turkey; the Power Green and the Daily Detox fresh juices; the Acai Bowl, which is also a superfruit, topped with shredded coconut, bananas, strawberries and agave nectar; and the Muscle Malt and the Jacked Up PB + J protein shakes.

Original ChopShop's 3,400-square-foot interior in Las Colinas accommodates 70 guests and features the brand's signature cozy atmosphere, including sunny accents, distressed wood, handwritten notes and vintage photography. A 500-square-foot patio seats an additional 20 guests and features outdoor festoon lights and custom planters.

Giving back to the community is a cornerstone of the Original ChopShop brand, with a focus on children's health and recovery. Along with the new opening, the restaurant has established a local partnership with Children's Medical Center Dallas. Original ChopShop plans to give an annual $5,000 contribution to the hospital through various initiatives.

Original ChopShop in Las Colinas is open daily for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Restaurant hours are 7:00 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday. For additional information, please visit www.originalchopshop.com.

ABOUT ORIGINAL CHOPSHOP:

Original ChopShop is a neighborhood eatery crafting 'Just Feel Good Food' from whole ingredients. Since the first restaurant opened in Old Town Scottsdale, Ariz. in 2013, Original ChopShop has provided a warm, welcoming place where guests can come as they are and fuel their well-being with wholesome, flavorful food. Protein bowls are a core focus of the menu, providing guests with three key essentials: greens, grains and proteins. The menu also offers salads, sandwiches, acai and pitaya superfruit bowls, fresh-squeezed juices, and protein shakes, all made from scratch on-site with real, quality ingredients. The team at Original ChopShop is proud to offer customizable food for 'Every/Body,' providing a variety of dietary-friendly items including food free of gluten, dairy, lactose and soy, along with vegetarian and vegan options, as well as catering options for groups of all sizes. Original ChopShop currently has seven locations in Arizona and Texas. For more information, please visit www.originalchopshop.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter with handle @OriginalChopShop or hashtag #JustFeelGoodFood.

Media Contact:

Sohana Kutub

972-388-5516

193112@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/original-chopshop-announces-dallas-expansion-with-new-restaurants-in-las-colinas-university-park-and-plano-300627075.html

SOURCE Original ChopShop

Related Links

http://www.originalchopshop.com

