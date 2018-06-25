Original ChopShop to Continue Restaurant Expansion in Phoenix and Dallas With Senior Credit Facility From BBVA Compass

PLANO, Texas, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Original ChopShop, a fast-casual neighborhood eatery founded in Scottsdale, Ariz. in 2013, has procured a senior credit facility from BBVA Compass to support ongoing expansion of new restaurants.

The funding package will allow Original ChopShop, which currently has eight locations, to open another eight to 10 new restaurants by the end of 2019. Expansion will primarily focus on the existing markets of Phoenix and Dallas, with the potential for a new market in late 2019.

"BBVA Compass has been an exceptional partner through this process," said Jason Morgan, CEO of Original ChopShop. "Our strong relationship with them is a powerful asset as we continue our growth trajectory. The success of our expansion is a credit to our dedicated team and the passion of our loyal guests. We are excited to bring 'Just Feel Good Food' to more guests in Phoenix, Dallas-Fort Worth and beyond."

Original ChopShop has opened three new restaurants this year, with two in the Phoenix area in North Scottsdale and Arcadia, as well as its first in the Dallas area in Las Colinas. The company plans to open three more locations in the Dallas area by end of year, including two restaurants in Plano at The Shops at Legacy and the intersection of Park & Preston, as well as one in Dallas at University Park adjacent to Southern Methodist University.

Hargett Hunter Capital Partners, majority owner of Original ChopShop, assisted with procurement of the credit facility. Wyrick Robbins Yates & Ponton LLP provided legal counsel to Original ChopShop.

Original ChopShop is a neighborhood eatery crafting 'Just Feel Good Food' from whole ingredients. Since the first restaurant opened in Old Town Scottsdale, AZ in 2013, Original ChopShop has provided a warm, welcoming place where guests can come as they are and fuel their well-being with wholesome, flavorful food. Protein bowls are a core focus of the menu, providing guests with three key essentials: greens, grains and proteins. The menu also offers acai and pitaya superfruit bowls, fresh-squeezed juices, protein shakes, salads and sandwiches, all made from scratch on-site with real, quality ingredients. The team at Original ChopShop is proud to offer customizable food for Every/Body, providing a variety of dietary-friendly items including food free of gluten, dairy, lactose and soy, along with vegetarian and vegan options, and catering for groups of all sizes. Original ChopShop currently has seven locations in Phoenix and one location in Dallas, and is continuing expansion. For more information, please visit www.originalchopshop.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter with handle @OriginalChopShop or hashtag #JustFeelGoodFood.

