Original "Eye of the Tiger" Songwriter Pens Rocky-Spirited Theme Song for Music-Focused Cancer Charity

A host of notable musicians join forces to collaborate on inspirational anthem that fuels the fight to beat cancer.

SEATTLE, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grammy award-winning songwriter Jim Peterik drops empowering single "Fight of our Life" featuring guest stars Dennis DeYoung, Ray Parker Jr., and Mindi Abair. The song was written exclusively for In Concert for Cancer (ICFC) a music-centric charity that presents world-class concert events and unique music experiences that raise awareness and funds to fight cancer.

After performing at the organization's 11th annual live concert event in November 2022, Peterik was inspired to compose the cancer-fighting anthem that is meant to lift spirits, ignite hope, and generate funds for groundbreaking cancer research. The aptly-titled "Fight of Our Life," is front and center to a new fundraising campaign that serves as a rally cry to unite everyone touched by cancer—inspiring resilience, determination, and action.

ICFC's founder and Executive Director Michele Abrams commented, "It was such an honor to have Jim bring his passion for songwriting to our passionate cause. He's an amazing talent and an even more incredible human being. It was an honor to have Dennis, Ray, and Mindi join Jim, contributing their extraordinary talent. We can't wait to share our inspiring "fight song" with the world!"

Jim Peterik, founding member of the Ides of March, former member of Survivor and of 38 Special fame whose smash hits include "Vehicle", "High On You", "The Search Is Over", and "I Can't Hold Back" delivers a song that resonates deeply with listeners and amplifies a message of hope, strength and solidarity. Peterik also has co-written a massive number of radio hits: "Rockin' into the Night",, "Hold On Loosely and "Caught Up in You" for 38 Special. In addition, Peterik has penned tracks for rock legends Lynyrd Skynyrd, Cheap Trick, Sammy Hagar, Dennis DeYoung, Brian Wilson, REO Speedwagon, The Beach Boys and others. On this passion project, to fight cancer, Peterik brings his multi-platinum songwriting skills to "Fight of Our Life.", a quintessential radio-friendly anthem with emotionally charged lyrics that is the perfect fit for ICFC's longstanding mission.

Joining Peterik for the landmark collaboration is legendary Styx founding member, Dennis DeYoung. The chart-topping vocalist and keyboardist's powerful and soulful voice can be heard on seven Billboard top 10 hits including "Babe", Mr. Roboto, Show Me the Way, The Best of Times, Come Sail Away and others.

Also joining the recording is Ray Parker Jr., Grammy Award-winning songwriter and guitarist known for his mega hit "Ghostbusters, as well as "A Women Needs Love" "You Can't Change That ""Jack & Jill" and his more recent Sony Pictures Entertainment documentary entitled "Who Ya Gonna Call". Ray has recorded and performed with the industry's most noted luminaries including Stevie Wonder, Barry White, the Carpenters, Chaka Khan, Aretha Franklin, Herbie Hancock, Tina Turner, Diana Ross and many others.

Rounding out the music collaboration is world-renowned saxophonist and vocalist Mindi Abair. Abair's solo career has produced eleven No. 1 radio singles and 7 solo CDs that have landed #5 and above on Billboard's Contemporary Jazz and Blues Charts, three of them hitting #1. She was the featured saxophonist for the 2011 and 2012 seasons of American Idol , and has toured with Aerosmith , Duran Duran, and has recorded with Greg Allman, Smokey Robinson, Joe Bonamassa, Booker T. Jones and more. Her solo CDs have twice been nominated for GRAMMY Awards.

Jim Peterik added, "I am humbled and honored to work alongside such exceptional talent on this important project. 'Fight of our Life' is more than just a song—it's a call to action, a testament to the resilience of the human spirit. By coming together, we hope to inspire and support everyone touched by cancer and contribute to groundbreaking research that will bring us closer to finding a cure."

The song, fundraising campaign, and world premiere of "The Fight of our Life" music video will be released on April 5, 2024. For details visit www.inconcertforcancer.org.

About In Concert for Cancer

ICFC is a music-centric charity that utilizes the inspirational power of live music experiences to unite and support everyone touched by cancer. Their programs raise awareness and funds for groundbreaking research, treatment, and cancer patient support services. Board Members include GRAMMY Award winning musicians, music industry veterans, and cancer physicians.

