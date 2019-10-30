Original Grain Launches High-End Grainmaster Watch Collection

As an innovator in the watch industry, Original Grain continues to push the boundaries of design. With Young's product design background, launching the Grainmaster collection is a key milestone for the brand and its future growth in the accessible luxury category.

"Design, growth and innovation have been the driving force behind Original Grain's success for the past six years," said Ryan Beltran, Founder of Original Grain. "We're proud to enter the designer watch category with Scott at the helm. We look forward to continuing our commitment to craftsmanship by making quality products and pushing the design to new levels."

The new Grainmaster collection is inspired by the legacy of automotive racing through its precision elements, iconic surfacing, and championed wood materials found commonly in many of today's high-performance and well-appointed vehicles. For the initial launch, the Grainmaster collection incorporates woods such as Sapele, Mahogany, and Burled Walnut wood to create a sleek and luxurious design. Prices range from $595 - $895.

The Grainmaster Chrono Quartz: Offered in three variations with a beautifully refined wood and steel case which showcases the attention to details and precision construction. This collection features a true chronograph movement and Tachymetre to measure speed-over-time, paying homage to tracking speed in automotive racing. In addition to the metal bracelet, the Grainmaster also includes a custom leather perforated strap for comfortable breathability made from high-quality Horween Leather.





The Grainmaster Swiss Automatic: Offered in two variations with a Swiss ETA 2824 automatic movement and exhibition case back inspired from rear engine windows in automotive racing. Most visually notable are the super-luminova glow-in-the-dark details in the hands, indices, and Original Grain Tree Icon. Carefully constructed materials found in dashboards, such as Burl woods, make up the inlays in this Automatic collection.

All of the watches curated in this collection offer a stylish combination that put the spotlight on sophistication and sport.

"When first designing this collection, my initial goal was identifying what makes a product iconic. It was finding inspiration in the design language of iconic racecars that lead to the designs silhouette, surfacing, and materials," said Young. "This design features dynamic wood inlays throughout the watch, with many playing a key role in the overall construction. The Grainmaster is at the forefront of many iconic collections to come from Original Grain."

To learn more about the Grainmaster Collection and Original Grain's sustainable timepieces, visit: https://www.originalgrain.com/ .

About Original Grain

Original Grain is a purveyor of beautiful watches made from wood and steel. A leader in the specialty watch category, Original Grain has seamlessly integrated wood and steal with a focus on quality, craftsmanship, authenticity, style and story since 2013. Partnering with Trees for the Future, Original Grain has planted one tree for every watch sold since 2015, helping to foster sustainability and empowerment.

